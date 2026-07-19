Doctor Love: Adult Children

Dear Doctor Love,

My son is in his late twenties, has a full-time job, but still lives at home. He contributes very little financially and doesn’t help much around the house. Every time I bring up moving out, he says rent is too expensive. At what point do parents stop helping and start pushing? /s/ Adult Children

Dear Adult Children,

There is a difference between helping your child and carrying your child.

Your son is right that rent is expensive. Many young adults are staying home longer these days because life simply costs more than it used to. But if he is working full-time, he should also be living like an adult while he is there.

That means contributing to bills, helping around the house, and taking responsibility for the space he lives in. Not because you are charging him rent, but because that is what adults do.

Maybe the conversation is less about moving out tomorrow and more about having a plan. Is he saving for his own place? Paying down debt? Building something for his future? Those are reasons to stay home for a while. Simply being comfortable is not a plan.

Parents are meant to prepare their children for independence, not postpone it forever.

Sometimes love looks like support. Sometimes love looks like expectations. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

I have always believed in giving back to my community, so over the years I’ve joined several volunteer groups and community organizations. Whether it’s helping organize fundraisers, cleaning up neighborhoods, assisting at events, or supporting people in need, I’ve always been happy to lend a hand. The problem is that lately I feel completely exhausted. It seems like every week there’s another meeting, fundraiser, or event, and I barely have time for myself or my family.

I’ve started saying no to some requests because I simply need a break, but instead of understanding, some people make comments that leave me feeling guilty. They say things like, “We were counting on you,” or “You’ve changed,” and it makes me wonder if I’m letting everyone down. I still care deeply about my community and want to help, but I’m beginning to feel burnt out rather than fulfilled.

Is it selfish to step back for a while and focus on my own well-being? How do you continue serving your community without sacrificing your health, family time, and peace of mind? /s/ Feeling Burnt Out

Dear Feeling Burnt Out,

The people who give the most are usually the ones who feel the most guilty when they finally need to rest.

The truth is that you cannot pour from an empty cup. If your family is getting what is left of you after everyone else has taken their share, something is out of balance.

Saying no does not mean you no longer care. It simply means you have learned that your time and energy have limits.

Communities survive because many people carry a little of the load, not because a few people carry all of it.

And if someone tells you that you’ve changed, maybe you have. Maybe you’ve learned that serving your community should add meaning to your life, not take over your life completely.

Take your break. The work will still be there when you come back, and you’ll be far more useful to others if you haven’t worn yourself down trying to save everyone. /s/ Dr Love

Dear Doctor Love,

My elderly parents are reaching the stage where they need more financial support. Between medical expenses, groceries, utility bills, and other day-to-day costs, they often turn to me for help. I love them dearly, and I want to make sure they’re comfortable and cared for after everything they’ve done for me.

The problem is that I also have a young family of my own. My spouse and I are already juggling a mortgage, school expenses, groceries, and rising living costs. Every time I help my parents, I worry that I’m taking away from my children’s future. But when I can’t help, I feel like I’m failing my parents.

The stress is starting to affect me emotionally and financially. I find myself constantly worrying about money, and I feel guilty no matter what decision I make. My siblings aren’t in a position to contribute much, so a lot of the responsibility seems to fall on my shoulders.

How do people balance caring for aging parents while still providing for their own family? Is there a way to set healthy financial boundaries without feeling like you’re abandoning the people who raised you? /s/ Helping My Parents or My Own Family?

Dear Helping My Parents or My Own Family?,

Many people reach a stage in life where they are caring for two generations at once. Sometimes its the parents helping with grandchildren or like in your case you helping your parenrs. It can feel like standing in the middle while everyone is pulling from a different direction.

Your parents matter. Your children matter too.

Helping your parents should not mean putting your own household in financial trouble. Most parents who spent their lives providing for their children would not want to see their grandchildren go without in order to help them.

Sometimes the answer is not doing everything you can do. Sometimes it is deciding what you can do consistently and honestly without creating hardship somewhere else.

That may be paying one bill each month, helping with groceries, or setting aside a fixed amount that you know your family can afford.

A boundary is not abandonment. It is simply being honest about where your limits are.

You can love your so very much and still say, “This is what I can give, and I will give it gladly.” /s/ Dr Love

Doctor Love is the island’s and possibly the world’s greatest authority on just about everything. The Doctor answers questions concerning any subject except religion or politics. Persons needing additional assistance or counseling should contact the Family Services Division at 227-7541. The opinions herein are not necessarily those of The San Pedro Sun. Write Doctor Love at PO Box 51, San Pedro Town, Belize, or email: dr.love@sanpedrosun.com