The Island Academy graduates 11

The 2017-2018 school year is coming to an end and The Island Academy (TIA) is the first educational institution to hold its graduation ceremony in San Pedro Town on Friday, May 26th. The school celebrated its 23rd commencement exercise, with a total of 11 students graduating; Gabriella Knox-Alexander, Ayissa Alpuche, Noah Beaumont, Elyssa Crampton, Angela Duran, Kimberly Houghton, Xavier Graham, Collin Romsa, Hector Salazar, Calliope Sirman and Mackenzie Turley.

Students, families, friends and invited guests gathered at the TIA Campus to celebrate the graduate’s academic achievements. At 10AM, the graduates proudly marched into the sound of the customary Pomp and Circumstance.

Founder of TIA Lady Dixie Bowen officially welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Thereafter, TIA teachers issued awards to students from Infant One through Standard Five. Awards were issued in various categories, including creative writing, citizenship, and excellence in academic subjects.

All 11 graduates then delivered their graduation speeches. From heartfelt to comical speeches, the graduates made sure to highlight their challenges, friendships, hard work, and achievements during their time at TIA. Afterward, Standard Six teacher Scott Hilliard along with Lady Bowen, issued the graduates with their diplomas, while the audience applauded.

The most prestigious award of the day, The Sir Barry Bowen Cup was awarded to Angela Duran. “This cup is awarded every year to an outstanding student of the school, which means more than just being successful academically. This award goes by the same concepts TIA was established under, which is being a person of high personal values, humanitarian, dedicated to both citizenship and education,” said Lady Bowen.

The ceremony ended with Lady Bowen and Principal Wilema Gonzalez delivering the closing remarks. Both thanked the graduates for their hard work at TIA and wished them the best of luck in the next chapter of their academic journey.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating all the graduates, we wish them the best in their future endeavors.

