Hon. Edmond Castro visits Cuba

Hon. Edmond Castro Meets with Belizean Students in the Republic of Cuba

On November 29, 2018, while on an official visit to Cuba, Hon. Edmond Castro, Minister of Transport and National Emergency Management, met with a group of Belizean scholarship recipients who are studying at the Latin-American School of Medicine (ELAM) in Cuba.

Hon. Castro hosted the evening event to hear from students and to encourage them in their studies. Firefighters Samuel Leslie of the Orange Walk Fire Department and Victor Menzies from the San Ignacio Fire Department, who had been training in Havana, also joined the group at the Embassy of Belize the share their experience. There are currently 87 Belizeans studying in Cuba.

Minister Castro conveyed his admiration and appreciation to the Cuban Government and People for the high quality of their cooperation and contribution to the development professionals in medicine and in emergency management services in Belize and across the region.

Hon. Edmond Castro Attends Firefighting Graduation in Cuba

Minister with responsibility for the Belize National Fire Service, Hon. Edmond Castro is in Havana, Cuba, where he attended graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, November 28th, for a two-and-a-half-week firefighting course for Caribbean and Central American Countries.

The training course took place from November 11th to 28th, and was attended by two fire-fighters from the Belize National Fire Service, Samuel Leslie and Victor Gabriel Menzies. Hon. Castro conveyed tremendous gratitude and appreciation to the Cuban Government and People for their continued, invaluable contribution to the development of Belize and other Caribbean nations. Hon Castro also took the opportunity yesterday, November 29th, to visit and dine with Belizean medical students studying in Cuba. They were very appreciative of the minister’s visit and pledged to continue studying hard to equip themselves with valuable knowledge and skills to participate in the development of Belize upon their return home.

