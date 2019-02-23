Ambergris Caye Elementary School to host “A Taste of Belize” Charity Gala & Auction

All islanders are invited to Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) 4th Annual Charity Gala & Auction, titled “A Taste of Belize”, to be held at Palapa Bar & Grill in San Pedro Town on Sunday, March 10th. The aim of the fundraiser is to raise both awareness and much-needed operating scholarship funds for the school as it as a nonprofit institution. All donations to the school are tax deductible, and all proceeds will directly benefit ACES and its students.

ACES is a non-denominational community-based private school on Ambergris Caye. Since its establishment in 2009, ACES has enthusiastically embraced the amazing cultural and ethnic diversity that makes up their wonderful island and promotes awareness and respect among their students. With its dedication to the highest standards of learning, and to further their commitment to giving it’s students the best education available, they boast a low student to teacher ratio with classes having no more than 18 students. ACES believes the smaller classes allow for more individualized attention for each student, so as no child will ever fall through the cracks or be left behind. To serve the needs of all the island’s children, ACES is also the only inclusive Special Needs program on Ambergris Caye.

ACES Principal Amanda Burgos told The San Pedro Sun that it will be a very fun night of music, raffles and auction of art, travel, and adventure items. “We invite island residents to attend our gala and help us raise funds for our school. ACES goal to provide the highest quality of education while striving to keep tuition cost down and provide scholarships to those in need, ” she said. Principal Burgos reminds island residents that when they choose to give to ACES, please note that 100% of your donation will be used to help provide a quality education to the children of San Pedro, allowing them to realize their potential and ultimately contribute to the future of their amazing little island.

Tickets are available for $75 per person, and are being sold on a first come first serve basis, as dining space is limited. Please contact Denice at 626-3172 or via email at [email protected] to secure your tickets. It is expected that no tickets will be available at the door, so please purchase your tickets in advance and confirm your dinner reservations.

