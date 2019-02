In an effort to familiarize students with the many professions available on the island, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) observed Career Day on Friday, February 22nd. The school’s management invited several islanders to visit the school and share with its students’ information on their professions. They happily did so, encouraging them to pursue their dreams when they finally discover their visions for their future.

The educational event saw persons representing the San Pedro Traffic Department, the banking sector, the Ministry of Health, the Aviation industry and even the local media. Each presenter engaged in an interactive conversation with the students, who were curious about the different jobs available in the workforce. Many students even wore graduation caps with the various careers of their choice.

According to ACES, Career Day serves to make students aware of the different job opportunities on the island. They also believe that exposing students from an early stage to the different careers available is a fun way for them to learn about their potential dream job. Those students, who still do not have an idea of what they want to be yet, were able to learn more about the professionals who form part of the island’s workforce.

ACES thanks all those who took time out of their busy schedules and spoke to their students for Career Day.

