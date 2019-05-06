Digi Belize and MOE launch Digital Education Project at SPHS

The Ministry of Education (MOE) along with Digi Belize and Microsoft have launched a new pilot Digital Education Project, geared towards creating a digital learning platform for secondary schools in Belize. As part of the program, 32 (first form) students and 11 teachers from San Pedro High School (SPHS) received free laptops on Thursday, May 2nd.

The Microsoft Education Project will allow the country’s education system to thrive, keeping up with global advancement. Teachers from participating schools have all been trained in using the laptops and will conduct in-house training for their students. With the advancement of global technology, digital learning has evolved and is now being adapted in the classrooms, allowing teachers and students to unlock limitless learning opportunities.

Julio Marin from Digi Belize shared with The San Pedro Sun that the project aims to enable students to have a more interactive and digital way of learning. “We believe students will have a better learning experience. It is also important to make use of the technology that is available,” said Marin. He stated that plans include providing brand new laptops to all first-form students every year so that when they move on to the next form, they will carry the laptops with them.

SPHS Principal Emil Vasquez told The San Pedro Sun that they are excited to be part of this project. “Most of the students were excited and happy receiving their new laptops. I believe this will enhance their interactions in the classrooms. The challenge here will be to manage this technology properly. This project is just a test, but if successful, hopefully in a couple of years, the entire school can be using laptops in the classrooms instead of having to be taught the old-fashioned way,” he said.

The students are expected to begin using the laptops on Monday, May 6th, with the basic subjects such as English, Mathematics, and Science. Other secondary schools that are part of this project and will receive devices include EP Yorke, Pallotti High School, Belize High School, Anglican Cathedral College, Saint Catherine's Academy, Ladyville Tech, Corozal Community College and Muffles College.

