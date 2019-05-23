San Pedro Green and Clean launches Educational Campaign on Ambergris Caye

On Thursday, May 2nd San Pedro Green and Clean launched its environmental educational campaign at Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS) in San Pedro Town. The aim of the campaign is to educate the younger generation in ways to keep their environment clean and healthy and the importance of doing so. HCAS will be the program’s pilot school and any necessary changes needed will be made before expanding to other schools on the island.

Each month, HCAS students will face a new competition. It may be something as simple as what can be done to eliminate plastic straws or Styrofoam, or nursery rhymes about recycling. One winner will be decided each month.

The first competition of this educational campaign involves recycling. The children have been challenged to collect recyclable glass bottles and plastic bottles. The class that collects the most earns a pizza party from Beach Basket.

Once the program is finalized, volunteers will be sought to take the same program into other elementary schools and to find another sponsor for each school. “The ultimate goal would be to have every classroom on the island participating and to teach the students to love their environment and take care of it. It will be to teach them about the importance of not littering and making them aware of the effects on their environment. It will also teach them about recycling and why it is so important to re-purpose things when living on an island,” said Dawn Schick from San Pedro Green and Clean.

San Pedro Green and Clean has been positively impacting the island, hosting various clean-up campaigns as well as installing recycled hopscotch for HCAS students. To keep up with their good work, you can follow them on Facebook.

