ACES students participate in Financial Literacy Challenge

Under the title “A Penny Saved is a Penny Earned” Standard six students at Ambergris Caye Elementary School prepared a presentation for the Financial Literacy Challenge on Friday, May 23rd. The challenge focused on three things: spend, save, share, and was assigned as a way for students to understand the value of money and hopefully learn to set up financially responsible habits for their future.

Using the three S’s guidelines, ACES students demonstrated their understanding of responsible spending, saving with a purpose, and sharing (which can eventually turn into investing). ACES was one of four schools in the Belize District that participated and was observed by a representative of the Belize District Education Center and three other judges.

The Financial Literacy Challenge was held in honor of Education Month.

