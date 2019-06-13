San Pedro sees 117 students graduate from High School

The island’s two secondary education programs, San Pedro High School (SPHS) and San Pedro Adult Continuing Education (SPACE) held commencement exercises over the weekend. With a total of 117 students receiving high school diplomas. This marks a record number of students graduating on the island.

First to walk to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance was SPHS Class of 2019. One hundred young men and women proudly celebrated the completion of another chapter of their education career before an audience of proud family and friends. Starting at 5PM on Saturday, June 8th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, the ceremonies were led by graduates Shanelly Gutierrez and Elias Zetina. After the singing of the Belize National Anthem and the SPHS school song, Ivanna Nuñez delivered the Salutatory Address.

Diplomas and awards were then distributed by Chairlady of SPHS, Martha Guerrero. Recent graduate and beloved SPHS Teacher, Paul Kelly then took to the podium as Guest Speaker. Kelly encouraged the students to continue striving for greatness, reminding them to show gratitude to those who have helped them along the way. With the highest Grade Point Average (GPA) of the graduating class, Miguel Hancock had the honor of addressing those present with the Valedictory Address.

After an inspirational speech by class valedictorian, graduates Ashley Minott and Mercy Galicia led the Rose Ceremony to thank parents and teacher for their support during their time at high school. The Principal’s Address by Emil Vasquez followed. He spoke on the evolution of the education institution and possible changes coming to SPHS in the near future.

Myranie Hyde and Nin Lin then led the Candle Lighting Ceremony, an SPHS tradition involving the junior class (third formers). Winding up the program, the Class of 2019 delivered the farewell song, a rendition of Hall of Fame by The Scrip featuring Will.I.Am. With the third highest GPA of the class, Gaven Zapata closed the ceremony with the official Vote of Thanks address.

SPHS Class of 2019 included:

Ernest Simeon Arzu, Josani Jovan Balam, Kirany Monseratt Caal, Keanna Naileo Cabanas, Michael jovan Carmona, Donovan Enrique Castellanos, Natividad Natalee Cawich, Faith Noel Edgar, Nia Nicole Figuerroa, Trevor Francineth Habet, Miguel Angel Hancock, Chadi Harmouche, Nin Li, Brandon Joel Lisbey, Kayton Gerald Lopez, Naim Alberto Luna, Luis Alfredo McNab, Ashley Dayanara Minott Suchite, Alexie Michelle Nunez, Samir David Nunez, Bianca Francine Palma, Aaliyah Jasmine Pilgrim, Oscar Justin Ramirez, Jorge Jamir Reina, Danielle Annaleah Rodriguez Alamilla, Dennis Said Sabido, Mitchell Steohen-Said Sersland, Elias Benigno Zetina, Dixie Javier Acosta, Cristobal Dair Arana, Roana Sarahi Ardon, Joeselin Roxany Azueta, Ashley Aracely Barrientos, Martha Del Socoro Borges, Zian Rojelio Bulnes, Rosita Damaris Canek, Gennezis Juliza Chinchilla, Alexis Danick Coy, Kevin Eduardo Godoy, Shanelly Stacy Gutierrez, Muhammed Yehya Harmouch, Tania Judith Lima, Aura Celeste Lopez, Vivian Iselle Marin Alamilla, Jennifer Jamileth Neal, Joselyn Marielyse Pech, Aunderina Giselle Quiroz, Kristen Julianne Rivero, Adriana Nicole Sansores, Abrianna Christine Sierra, junior Alberto Triminio, Jemar Gerardo Vasquez, Gaven Trent Zapata, Lorena Irene Baustillo, Ravey Manuel Azueta, Nathalie Yovana Bacab, Gian Karlo Bonilla, Jenna Jenellie Bowen, Edward Wilfredo Campos, Jemely Juliana Chinchilla, Allen Alexander Ek, Sophie Guan, Fadi Harmouche, Myranie Lizbeth Hyde, Rachel Naomi Juarez, Ashanti Breiany Lara, Bryan Moises Lara Ramos, Kirian Yaruxa Lopez, Rodel Alfonso Mendez, Ivanna Nunez, Kaira Tais Patt, Nazlie Luissana Patt Rose Marenie Romero, Orelia Reymunda Tepaz, Gemain Benito Tillett, Pedro Luis Velasquez, Charles Woodrow Worthington, Franklin Samir Castro, Kyra Shanice Dawson, Mercy Yadira Galicia, Keyla Melisa Garcia, Gibron Alai Godoy, Ruben Roberto Guerra, Kevin Alberto Hernandez, Jamir Kirian Leal, Raul Francisco Leal, Roselyn Gisel Magana, Jessica Hailey Manzano, Aaliyah Marlee Marin, Ixchel Ossianne Mejia, Charity Natasha Palacio, Nathaly Idania Panti, Merceli Yshel Paz and Kenisha Andrea Veliz.

On Sunday, June 9th at 10AM, SPACE held its seventh Commencement Exercise. The night division of SPHS had a graduating class of 17 proud students. Leading the graduation ceremonies was Juan Botes and Zair Cardenas. The event opened with the singing of the Belize National Anthem followed by a heartwarming invocation by Pastor Clive Welsh. Lawrence Acosta then delivered the Salutatory Address which was followed by the administration report given by Roberto Canche. Guest Speaker for the ceremony was Rashela Elliotto who congratulated the students on their achievement in the face of adversity.

With the highest GPA of the graduating class, Jilsia Blanco delivered the Valedictory Address before diplomas were handed out by Mr. and Mrs. Gustavo Ellis, Patrons of the Class of 2019. The program continued with the singing of the graduates’ theme song, Dream It Possible by Jane Zhang. Finally, Yanairy Escalante closed the morning’s ceremony with the Vote of Thanks Address.

SPACE Class of 2019 include:

Jilsia Nahima Blanco, Janelie Teresita Castillo, Yanairy Yaleny Escalante, Melinda Mariana Pereira, William Joel Benitez, Juan Antonio Notes, Jessica Gissell Villalta, Zair Herculano Cardenas, Jamelie Lisette Magana, Lawrence Alexander Acosta, Kian Javier Salazar, Rashawn Deandre Gonzalez, Levan Gutierrez, Gilberto Eliel Santos, Johida Marie Nunez, and Ivan Vidal Baeza.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating all high school graduates and wishes them the best in their next life journey.

