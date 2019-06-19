Thirteen Standard Six and eight Preschool students graduate from Isla Bonita Elementary School

Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES) held their commencement exercise for their Standard Six and Preschool students at Captain Morgan’s Retreat on Saturday, June 15th. The ceremony saw 13 Standard Six students receiving their primary school certificates, and eight youngsters receiving their preschool certificate.

At 5:30PM, the IBES Class of 2019 proudly walked to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. This was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and a short invocation delivered by Pastor Clive Welsh, after which graduates then delivered a Pledge to the Belizean Flag. Master and Mistress of Ceremony, Bruce Figueroa and Marely Dominquez, then invited Standard Six student AnnElyse Perdue to deliver Salutatorian Address.

IBES Principal Addy Martinez delivered her principal’s address and was followed by guest speaker, Police Officer Juan Chuc, who encouraged the students to continue working towards their dreams and to become good citizens in their community.

IBES Teachers Rienny Cayetano and Principal Martinez then issued awards and preschool certificates. Standard Six certificates were issued by PC Chuc alongside principal Martinez.

The preschoolers then sang ‘Baby Shark,’ followed by the Standard Six students, rendition of ‘The Climb.’ Valedictorian Terrence Keating followed with a speech, sharing how proud he was of the accomplishments of his fellow graduates. IBES teacher Joycey Acosta also shared a few emotional words of wisdom with her beloved graduates.

Preschooler Karisa Badillo delivered the thank you address, and Marielsy Paz closed the ceremony with the official Vote of Thanks address.

The IBES Standard Six graduating class included Eduardo Carcamo, Cihan Ceviz, Terence Keating, Gloriel Leiva, Azul Alamilla, Dayanna Calderon, Aileen Garcia, Marwa Harmouche, Thahely Murray, Jovilene Oshon, Mariesly Paz, AnnElyse Perdue, and Alicia Perez. The IBES Preschool graduating class included Josue Blandon, Orlin Coleman, Azael Garacia, Karisa Badillo, Zaidely Campos, Jessica Wagner, and Jerisha Williams.

Graduates, along with their family and friends, enjoyed a delicious dinner at Captain Morgan’s Retreat. The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating all primary school and preschool graduates and wishes them the best in their education journey.

