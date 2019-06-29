Area Representative Hon. Manuel Heredia Jr. awards top two PSE students of Belize Rural South

On behalf of the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) and the Belize Rural South (BRS), Area Representative Hon. Manuel Heredia Jr awarded the top two students from Belize Rural South for their outstanding performance in this year’s Primary School Examinations (PSE) on Thursday, June 27th at the BTB office in San Pedro Town. Eleven-year-old AnnElyse Fleser-Perdue from Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES) scored the highest marks in San Pedro Town, with 380/400 points (95%), which landed her in the second spot countrywide and made her the only island student to make it in this year’s top 25 PSE scorers. Caye Caulker Village’s 13-year-old Kagan Alamina of Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School scored the highest for La Isla Carinosa, with 339/400 points (84.75%). Both students received a $500 check to assist them in their school expenses as they further their education and a certificate of acknowledgment.

The short ceremony began at 11AM and saw the attendance of both students, their parents, teachers, San Pedro Town councilor Ruben Gonzalez, Hon. Heredia and Betty Ann Longsworth from BTB. Hon. Heredia shared a few words with the attendees. “The reason I award the top students of each island every year is to reward them for their accomplishments and encourage them to continue to do good in school,’’ he said.

Heredia further advised both students to take advantage of all the educational opportunities available. “Once you get an education, you will forever have it. So continue to work hard and make your parents and community proud.”

Both Alamina and Perdue shared with The San Pedro Sun that they are happy for their accomplishments and excited to enter high school. Alamina will attend St. Catherine’s Academy in Belize City, while Perdue will be attending San Pedro High School.

Hon. Heredia further committed to donating another 500 dollars to each student once they bring in their high school invoice. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all students for their effort and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

