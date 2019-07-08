49 graduate with Associates Degree from San Pedro Junior College

The 2019 graduation season on Ambergris Caye culminated with San Pedro Junior College’s (SPJC) commencement exercise on Saturday, July 6th. Held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium under the theme: “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success,” the ceremony saw a total of 49 graduates receiving their Associates Degree.

At 5PM, the 2019 graduating class of SPJC proudly marched to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance. This was followed by the singing of National Anthem and a short prayer by Abel Guerrero Sr. The Salutatory Address was then delivered by graduate Luis Alberto Galeano (3.75 GPA).

Master of Ceremonies, Alex Nuñez then introduced guest speaker Dr. Karen Martinez, Dean of Stann Creek Ecumenical Junior College, inviting her to share some inspirational and motivational words with the graduates.

Dr. Martinez congratulated the graduates for their accomplishment and encouraged them to continue their studies, as higher education is essential in our society. SPJC Dean, Gustavo Ellis then delivered his address.

This was followed by teachers Neima Ozaeta and Froylan Gilharry distributing awards to the honor roll students, guest speaker, patron of the SPJC graduating class of 2019, and island businesses that have contributed to the success of the junior college.

Following the distributions of awards, Marthalicia Vasquez Perez (3.88 GPA) delivered her Valedictorian Address, expressing her joy at completing another chapter of her life, and reminding her fellow graduates that each one of them is a valedictorian in their own way, so to keep pushing for the best. Chairman of the Board of Governors Martha Guerrero then delivered a short speech.

The highly anticipated distribution of Associates Degrees then took place. They were issued by Froylan Gilharry, who was the patron of the SPJC graduating class of 2019. Dr. Adrian Martinez then serenaded the graduates with a song, and the ceremony concluded with the Vote of Thanks Address by Jasmin Amarilis Marin (3.75 GPA).

The 49 students who received their Associates Degree from SPJC included: Carmen Campos, Leonelie Edwards, Jihan Guerra, Betsy Mencias, Solani Perez, Miriam Polanco, Viannie Sosa, Jamie Valentin, Kelly Carillo, Roxanna Garcia, Brayan Hernandez, Mariale Palma, Irayda Requena, Ginette Sedacy, Eveline Urizar, Maria Vides, Ariene Benguche, Gelinie Cawich, Janela Cowo, Mauel Flores, Laisha Gamez, Bessy Gongora, Darvin Gutierrez, Danny Itza, Marian Roca, Jenny Sosa, Jorlene Betancourt, Kiana Coba, Litzy Guillen, Luis Galeano, Rigi Gomez, Deana Gonzalez, Melvin Guzman, Eileen Reyes, Mario Rodriguez, Roselie Sosa, Jackelien Vasquez, Hipolita Acosta, Lydia Baeza, Carlos Bradley Jr, Erica Bodden, Dana Mejia, Hermain Gomez, Jasmin Marin, Neri Reyes, Daralee Sabal, Lumani Sho and Marthalicia Perez.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the 2019 graduates and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

