University of Belize to offer Bachelor’s Degree Program in San Pedro Town

During a public ceremony, San Pedro Junior College (SPJC) and the University of Belize (UB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to offer a bachelor’s degree to residents of San Pedro Town. Held at the San Pedro High School (SPHS) conference room, the ceremony saw the attendance of UB President Professor Emeritus Clement Sankat, UB Dean of Faculty of Education and Arts, Nestor Chan, UB Dean for the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences Dr. Bernard Watler, SPJC Dean Gustavo Ellis, SPJC Assistant Dean Froylan Gilharry and interested residents.

The meeting began at 3:30PM, with the professors introducing themselves and sharing how they plan to carry out the Bachelor’s Degree studies on the island. The first program UB plans to offer is in education, with a focus on an associate degree in early childhood education and primary education which will lead to a bachelor's degree as well as a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. In the business program, they will also be offering a bachelor’s degree in tourism management or hospitality management. To complete their bachelor’s degree, students will be enrolled for three years, in which they take four courses per semester.

Professor Sankat told The San Pedro Sun that they aim to make higher education accessible to all Belizeans despite their location. “Offering a bachelor’s degree in San Pedro is fulfilling our national mission, which is to provide access and affordable education to all Belizeans. I believe education empowers people and makes communities more prosperous, which can lead to a more developed Belize,” he said. Professor Sankat further stated that this would be beneficial to island residents as they no longer will have the extra expense of traveling and living in Belmopan or Belize City.

UB is hoping to start their Bachelor’s Degree programs in January 2020, with a minimum of 15 students per program. Courses will be held at the San Pedro High School campus. Any person interested in signing up for the program can call SPJC at 226-4691 for more information or visit them for registration forms which are to be submitted directly to UB. They can also register online at www.ub.edu.bz.

Since established on August 1, 2000, UB has prided itself on delivering quality education at high standards and affordable rates. As the nation’s leading educational and training institution, their accessibility is to enable nation development, academic advancement, and improved standards of living and quality of life for the citizens of the Region and beyond! UB Presently has three main school campuses in Belmopan City, Belize City, and Punta Gorda Town.

