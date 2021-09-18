Police Officer is First Recipient of George Cadle Price Scholarship













The Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Galen University are pleased to announce that Mr. Zenubio Coc, Inspector of Police and Commander of Community Policing in the Eastern Division, is the first recipient of the George Cadle Price Scholarship. The scholarship is a new award that honours the memory of one of Belize’s most celebrated, respected and beloved leaders.

Earlier this year, Galen University and the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform joined forces to ensure that this wonderful concept came to fruition. This scholarship is geared towards public officers who have completed an associate degree and will be offered once every two years for a bachelor’s degree.

At the ceremony held today on Galen’s campus, Coc said, “Ten years ago, I dreamt of furthering my education and attending this prestigious institution, and today it has happened. Receiving this scholarship has given me the opportunity to expand my knowledge and be able to continue to contribute to my country in a larger capacity.”

“We use our leisure time to improve ourselves, to read, to learn, to observe, to judge and then to apply our findings to build our nation stronger and better and to serve more helpfully those who need our service and who depend on us for happiness,” Minister Usher shared with those in attendance.

Mr. Coc has chosen to pursue his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is now enrolled in this program at Galen University. The Ministry of the Public Service and Galen University wish Inspector Coc great success.































