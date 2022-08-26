San Pedro’s Jessica Flores graduates with a Doctor of Medicine degree from WUHS

On Thursday, August 25th, the Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS) held its graduation ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, with approximately 200 students from different countries. WUHS has a campus in Belize, on the island of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, which foreign and Belizean students attend. The graduation ceremony on Thursday was unique as San Pedrana Jessica Flores was among the proud graduates. Flores graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree, making her family, friends, and hometown proud.

The islander, who can now be called Dr. Flores, is happy about this milestone in her life. She is grateful to her friends and family for being supportive through this journey. Dr. Flores is expected to return home soon.

The graduation ceremony included the presence of Belize’s Minister of Health and Wellness, the Honourable Kevin Bernard, and his Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Julio Sabido. The president of the university, Malik Soudah, commended the students for their achievements and welcomed those present on the special occasion. President Soudah acknowledged the presence of Minister Bernard, representing the Government of Belize.

Following speeches by guests and students, the Honourable Kevin Bernard shared a few remarks. “I want to encourage you to use what you have learned to the best of your ability,” said Bernard. He congratulated them and commended them for taking such a demanding career. Bernard shared a bit of the reality back home in Belize, where around 50% of the population is in poverty. Bernard said that although this situation may be discouraging, it does not stop people from dreaming, working hard for their goals, and overcoming the many challenges in life.

Following the formalities, the issuing of degrees took place. There were loud cheers as each student was called to the stage to receive their degrees and recognitions.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating Dr. Jessica Flores.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS