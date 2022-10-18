Belizean team wins gold at international First Global Challenge Robotics competition

A talented robotic team from the Belize High School (BHS) is on their way home after conquering the First Global Challenge Robotics competition in Geneva, Switzerland. The Belizean group from Belize City claimed gold, making history after becoming the first-ever team from the region to win such a competition.

The BHS team competed against the best in the international competition. Belize partnered with Switzerland, Botswana, and Lithuania in the playoffs and final rounds team. Team Belize emerged victorious and won the top prize at the prestigious event. The Belizean team created a robot that captivated the panel of judges at the event. The design of the robot is based on carbon capture. The robot has the function of capturing and storing greenhouse gas (carbon) in the atmosphere. According to one of the team members, Melysa Choi, the gas can be stored or reused, producing something renewable and green. The robot acts like a carbon storage unit, keeping the air clean. The robot collected black balls representing carbon during a field demonstration. The robot has a deposit system that stores this gas and removes it from the air and surrounding environment.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology congratulated BHS for representing Belize well and putting the country high internationally. Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño also took some time at Monday’s October 17th Sitting of the House to congratulate the team. He commended the talent of the BHS students and the extraordinary talent Belizeans have, especially in the technology sector.

The silver medalists were led by Mexico, who partnered with South Korea, Tonga, and Tanzania. Puerto Rico took third place and partnered with Senegal, Macedonia, and Hungary.

One hundred eighty teams participated in this year’s First Global Challenge Robotics competition worldwide. Some of the teams from our region, including Belize, were from The Bahamas, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba, Suriname, Bermuda, and Grenada.

The San Pedro congratulates BHS for representing our Jewel well on the international stage!

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS