The BTB Awards Journalist with a full scholarship for an International Broadcast Media Training Program

On August 24, 2022, the Belize Tourism Board launched an innovative scholarship program to support the local broadcast media sector in Belize and elevate their technical and professional skills in the art of broadcast media and journalism. After the completion of the period for receipt of applications, a vetting exercise was carried out and the Belize Tourism Board awarded Mr. Luis Wade Jr. as the first recipient of this new scholarship program.

The tourism sector continues to represent over 40% of the country’s GDP, and is a primary generator of employment in Belize. Inherently, the tourism sector’s impact on various aspects of our society, economy and environment is significant, and over the years a robust tourism value chain has been developed. The local media and journalists in Belize hold a central role in this value chain showcasing and broadcasting the destination to both our domestic and international tourists, and as a result are part and parcel of the national tourism offer. With this in mind, this scholarship program is focused on providing an opportunity to local personnel in the broadcast media sector to learn new skills and tools that would enhance their capacity along the entire broadcast media process.

The Belize Tourism Board, therefore, congratulates Mr. Luis Wade Jr. for being the first to be awarded this scholarship, which has an estimated value of $42,000, covering full tuition, travel, meal allowance and accommodation expenses to enroll at the CSB Media Art Centre in North Palm Beach, Florida, U.S.A. The CSB program includes a comprehensive coverage of broadcast media from design to publishing, including skills development in On-Camera, On-Air, and Behind the Scenes essentials for persons in broadcasting, digital streaming, podcasting and radio. CSB Media Art Centre is re-known for placing thousands of broadcast media personnel at the most respective media companies in the U.S.A, such as CBS, ESPN, MSNBC and COMCAST.

For more Information Contact:

Ms. Tracey Dawson

Capacity Development Coordinator

227-2420 EXT. 245

[email protected]

Summary of the CSB Broadcasting Media Art Centre Program- Scholarship

Location/Institution:

CSB Media Art Center, Palm Beach, Florida

Successful Applicant:

Mr. Luis Wade Jr. (Plus TV)

Total Value of Scholarship:

$42,000

Scholarship Coverage:

Tuition at CSB Media Art Center

Air Travel Expense

Lodging Expense

Meal Allowance.

Time of Training Start:

Est. March 2023

Length of Training:

8 Weeks

Scope of Training

(38 Courses)

Radio Studios

Broadcast Media Equipment

Studio Cameras

Field Cameras

Learning Video Conferencing for Media

Adobe Audition

Adobe Premiere Pro

Streaming with Open Broadcaster Software

AudioVault 101

Sports Production

Sports Updates

Analyzing Interview Packages

Producing Interview Packages

Speech & Enunciation

Voice & Diction

Adobe Premier Pro 2

Sports Writing Styles and Techniques

Creative Writing for Commercials

Adobe Audition 2

Writing News Stories

Voiceovers

Radio Announcers

News Interview Techniques, and Styles.

TV Studios & Master Control Operator

Teleprompting

Writing and Filming Television Commercials

AudioVault 2

Creating a Podcast

Writing and Recording Radio Commercials

Streaming your Podcast

Audio Recording

Lighting

Radio News, Traffic, Weather, Sports Reports

Sales Marketing & Promotions for Radio & Televisions

Interview Studio Taping, Logging & Block Assignments

Radio Final

Play-by-Play & Color Commenting

Talk Radio

Objective

Enhance and elevate the technical and professional skills of local journalist and broadcast media personnel in Belize.

Justification

Tourism’s impact on our society, economy and environment is broad, and includes various sectors beyond the travel and trade industries.

Belize competing in a highly dynamic and competitive environment, needs to ensure that it manages publicity and information that is broadcasted to maintain the integrity of its brand image.

The local media and journalist are an integral part of the tourism value chain, as they are key communicators both locally and internationally that may affect destination and brand perception.

The BTB is currently engaged in a national training program, called ELEVATE, in which it seeks to enhance the expertise and skills of tourism workers across the tourism value chain. As a result, this scholarship program aligns directly with the goal of elevating the industry to a new level of quality and performance.

Criteria for Selection

Applicant must be Belizean and 18 years and older.

Applicant must have at minimum a High School Degree.

Applicant has to be working as a journalist or broadcast media personnel.

Applicant must provide a commitment from their company to take the time off to do the training.

Applicant must have passport and US Visa.

Applicant must provide a written essay on why they should be selected.

Applicant must provide a recommendation letter.

Applicant must provide samples of past journalism pieces and work done.

