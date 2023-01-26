Bowen & Bowen Spelling Bee Kicks Off, Young spellers across Belize get ready to participate

There is a definite buzz in the air as spelling enthusiasts across the country look forward to the return of the annual Bowen & Bowen National Spelling Bee and its beloved mascot, A-Zee.

Now in its twenty-sixth year, the Spelling Bee has seen thousands of participants who have benefitted from high school scholarships and education grants, and 2023 promises to be just as exciting and rewarding.

The initial round of competition opens on 1 February, with 544 students from 226 schools participating. Seventy-eight of those students will advance to the district finals, which are scheduled for 14 – 29 April.

The top twelve students emerging from the district finals will compete in the Nationals on 2 June at Countryside Park, Spanish Lookout, Cayo.

Winners of the Bowen & Bowen National Spelling Bee will be awarded scholarships to further their education, along with many other sensational prizes. The competition is open to all students enrolled in Standards 4, 5, or 6 at any school registered with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science & Technology.

“We are excited to welcome back young spellers from across the country,” commented Michael H. M. Bowen, President & CEO of Bowen & Bowen. “The Spelling Bee has engaged Belizeans for over twenty-five years, and our Team has worked hard to maintain its integrity and make it enjoyable for everyone.”

The 2023 Spelling Bee will see Bowen & Bowen continue its partnership with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science & Technology. This year’s co-sponsors include Benny’s Enterprises Ltd, Heritage Bank Ltd, Digi Belize, RSV Limited, and Hodder Education.

###

Bowen & Bowen, Ltd was established in 1932 by Belizeans and for Belizeans. Its mission, Pursuing Excellence for a Stronger Belize, has driven the creation of an innovative, customer-centric organization whose family of employees is its greatest strength. Bowen & Bowen encompasses an array of subsidiaries in food, beverage, transportation, hospitality, and other sectors, develops Belize ethically and responsibly, and provides opportunities for all Belizeans.

