ACES’ Wesley Padilla wins annual Spelling Bee Zone Eliminations

On Friday, February 3rd, the annual Bowen and Bowen Spelling Bee Belize District Zone Eliminations were held at the Sagebrush Church auditorium. Participating schools included Holy Cross Anglican School, Isla Bonita Elementary School, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), San Pedro Roman Catholic School, The Island Academy (TIA), and Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES). Three topped the spelling competition. In third place was TIA’s Mille Fuson, followed by New Horizon SDA’s Valarie Najarro, and in first place ACES’ Wesley Padilla.

Najarro and Padilla will represent the island at the national competition in April in Belize City. The following competition will be the district finals in San Ignacio Town in May. Fuson will be on standby to replace his colleagues if they cannot participate in the finals.

The zone eliminations organized by Bowen and Bowen Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture and the San Pedro Town Council, started shortly after 9AM in the Sagebrush auditorium.

Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar introduced the participating students. Each participant was given two words from the general list during the first two rounds of the competition, with five points for every correctly spelt word. Following the second round, scores were tabulated, and only the six spellers with the highest scores remained. Words from the Reserve List were used for rounds three, four, five, and six.

Padilla took first place at the end of round three, leaving the remaining spellers to enter the Reserve List to determine second and third place. Najarro won second place at the end of round four, leaving Fuson to settle for third place.

Following the competition, each participant received a certificate of participation from Bowen and Bowen representatives, and the MOE representative thanked and congratulated the participating schools. Before the event concluded, Councillor Marina Kay gave the vote of thanks. Students and guests enjoyed refreshments before departing the venue.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all participants and wishes the winners luck at the national and district finals.

