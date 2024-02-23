Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School’s “Yadier Carillo” Wins Annual Spelling Bee Zone Eliminations

On Thursday, February 22nd, the annual Bowen and Bowen Spelling Bee Belize District Zone Eliminations occurred at the Sagebrush Church Auditorium. The event saw the participation of several schools, including The Island Academy, Ambergris Caye Elementary School, Caye Caulker Roman Catholic, Holy Cross Anglican Primary School, Isla Bonita Elementary School, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist, and San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School. Out of all the participating students, three emerged as the top spellers. Valentina Caliz from Holy Cross Anglican School took the third position, followed by Ryan Sanchez from Isla Bonita Elementary School in the second place. Yadier Carillo secured the first position from the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School.

Sanchez and Carillo were chosen to represent the Cayes in the upcoming District Finals, scheduled for April. The winners of the District Finals will advance to the national competition that will take place on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the St. Catherines Academy-Mercy Center in Belize City. Caliz, who came in third place, will be on standby to replace his colleagues in case they cannot participate in the finals.

The zone eliminations, organized by Bowen and Bowen Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture and the San Pedro Town Council, began at around 9:00 AM in the Sagebrush Auditorium. During the first two rounds of the competition, each participant was given two words from the general list, and five points were awarded for each correctly spelled word. After the second round, the scores were calculated, and the top six spellers remained. For rounds three, four, five, and six, words from the Reserve List were used.

Carillo won first place at the end of round three, with the remaining spellers entering the reserve list to determine second and third place. Sanchez emerged as the winner of second place at the end of round four, leaving Caliz to settle for third place.

After the competition, representatives from Bowen and Bowen presented each participant with a certificate of participation. The participating schools were thanked and congratulated. Refreshments were served to students and guests who enjoyed them before leaving the venue.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all participants and wishes the winners luck at the district finals.

