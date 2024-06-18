21 students received high school diplomas from the San Pedro Adult Continuing Education

On Saturday, June 15th, the San Pedro Adult Continuing Education (SPACE) graduating class, a group of dedicated individuals, celebrated their commencement ceremony at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on Ambergris Caye. This year, 21 students, each on their unique journey, graduated from the program. The event, held from 9AM and concluded around 1PM, was a testament to their resilience and determination under the theme, “We thrived despite adversities; Our proof is that with effort and perseverance, there is no limit to success.”

The ceremony, led by the Master of Ceremonies, Pedro Garcia, began with the singing of the National Anthem and an invocation by Olga Ruiz, followed by an inspiring salutatory address by Jasson Roman Trejo. The keynote speech was presented by the distinguished patronages of this year’s graduation, Mr. and Mrs. Fulgencio Hoare.

Shortly after, Estefany Alvarado delivered the valedictory address. She commended the graduating class and wished them a farewell during orientation. She also encouraged students aspiring to a secondary-level education to consider joining classes at SPACE, which operates at night, allowing students to have full-time jobs during the day.

Shortly after, Mr. and Mrs. Fulgencio Hoare, patrons of the 2024 Graduation, distributed the awards accompanied by the distribution of diplomas by Aura Cruz and Melvin Trujillo while the theme song “I Know Who I Am” by Sinach played in the background. They then encouraged the graduates to qualify themselves with an associate’s degree to be offered at the San Pedro Junior College (SPJC), reminding students that education is vital to success.

Following this, Dianna Miller and Estefany Caballeros, on behalf of the graduating class, voted for thanks. They expressed heartfelt gratitude towards everyone who contributed and showed support during the school year, particularly their parents and guardians, whose unwavering support was instrumental in their success. They also thanked the community members and supporters, whose presence and encouragement made the ceremony more meaningful.

This year’s 2024 graduating class included: Adanely Gonzales, Elesia Chub, Nanci Leiva, Olga Ruiz, Cristina Carillo, Estefany Caballeros, Estefany Nicole Alvarado, Jocelyn Samira Tun, Dianna Camille Miller, Natasha Dixon, Isinier Junior Aban, Aura Ofelia Cruz, Melvin Trujillo, Romny Cartagena, Faith Williams, Jasson Roman Trejo, Derwhyne Meighan, Alden Martinez, Danny Witzil, Caramelo Matura, and Cameron Aquilar. The Honor Roll students were Adanely Gonzales, Olga Ruiz, Cristina Carillo, Estefany Caballeros, Jocelyn Samira Tun, Dianna Camilla Miller, Aura Ofelia Cruz, Melvin Trujillo, Jasson Roman Trejo and Alden Martinez. Estefany Nicole Alvarado was awarded Valedictorian for the graduating class of 2024.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the graduating class of San Pedro Adult Continuing Education 2024 and wishing them all the best in their future endeavors!