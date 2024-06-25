San Pedro Roman Catholic School graduates 80 primary school students

At the 2024 San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 22nd, 80 students received their primary school certificates. The celebration occurred at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at 4PM, where family and friends proudly cheered on the graduates for their educational milestones.

The event, hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Dianellie Lopez, was themed “Behind You All Your Memories, Before You All Your Dreams, Around You, All Who Love You, Within You All You Need.” The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a short invocation by Father Eduardo Montemayor of the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church.

Salutatorian Gian Herrera delivered the welcome address, greeting everyone to the ceremony and commending the parents and teachers for their dedication and support. Herrera told his colleagues that this marked the beginning of a beautiful journey in their educational lives and encouraged everyone to work hard for their goals. Following Herrera’s remarks, SPRCS’ Roberto Gongora and Jesus Lozano handed out awards to students who excelled academically and in other disciplines, like sports. There was loud applause from the audience as each student was called to receive their awards.

Afterward, Mistress of Ceremonies Lopez introduced the guest speaker, Carina Paz, a proud San Pedrana who is an exemplary conservation advocate. Paz congratulated the graduates for finishing their primary school studies and starting the next stage as they prepared for life. “You have before you all your dreams. The future is a blank canvas waiting for you to paint it with dreams and aspirations,” said Paz. “As you progress to high school, you may encounter many challenges, but do not be afraid; embrace each obstacle as an opportunity to become stronger.” She advised them to be resilient and consistently move forward. Immediately after, SPRCS’ Principal Roxani Kay and Ross Novelo distributed the certificates to the graduating students.

Valedictorian Jeffery Martinez then took to the podium to share his remarks and experiences throughout his primary school years. Martinez commended Teacher Lozano, who coaches the school’s football team. Martinez thanked him, saying that because of his support, the school won this year’s Bishop’s Cup for the second consecutive time. Martinez also congratulated all his fellow graduates and wished them the best. “My fellow graduates, the foundation has been set within us, and now it is our responsibility to make great choices. Let us take advantage of what our parents can give us and accomplish our goals,” he told them. After that, as tradition, Martinez handed over the Valedictorian Torch to Standard Five student Zean Alamilla, who had the highest grades (GPA) at the end of the year.

The ceremony ended with the graduation song ‘Best Day of My Life,’ followed by the Vote of Thanks delivered by Koby Bradley. The SPRCS 2024 graduating class then marched out of the auditorium to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance.

The SPRCS 2024 class included:

Girls

Kimberly Balam, Dilianie Bardalez, Skylar Batun, Marisya Blanco, Leilany Bradley, Kaitlyn Cal, Jerelyn Carcamo, Hailly Cardenez, Kaylee Castillo, Sasha Chable, Kamila Claros, Jamilexi Cob, Rhashel Cucul, Bella Gomez, Michelle Hall, Dejahnie Hazel, Andrea Kotch, Jenni Lopez, Brenda Martinez, Keily Ochaeta, Celest Pachecho, Brady Paiz, Seidy Panti, Andrea Paz, Kendra Pech, Damaris Picon, Mavelyn Picon, Abigail Pou, Andrea Roches, Jasmine Rodriguez, Rachael Romero, Azuria Sealy, Kaylyn Toledano, Jasmin Torres, Jamilie Trejo, Yureimi Uh, Mayrin Umaña, Amber Uribio, Mia Valencia, Nashley Wade, and Julia Yam.

Boys

Hector Alamilla, Josue Andino, Marvin Arevalo, Koby Bradley*, Eric Castillo, Edwin Castro, Daniel Choc, Edwin Choco, Caleb Dawson, Alden Delgado, Gian Donis, Erick Duran, Joel Garcia, Zuriel Godoy, Jose Hernandez, Gian Herrera**, Chris Ireland, Sean Koh, Jeremih Lemus, Godfrey Leslie, Adrian Lima, Maurice Livingston, Darren Lovos, Jeffery Martinez***, Franco Medina, William Mejia, Daviel Montejo, Francisco Morales, Kian Oba, William Reyes, Wilfred Rhaburn, Abner Rivera, Diangelo Romero, Alexander Rubio, Ayaan Torres, Joaquin Triminio, Jayden Tzib, and Wilson Vasquez.