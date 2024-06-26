Sixteen Standard Six Students Graduate from Isla Bonita Elementary School

On Saturday, June 22nd, at 10:00 AM, Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES) held its commencement ceremony at the primary school. The ceremony graduated sixteen students from the class of 2024, including eleven girls and five boys, who received their primary school certificates. The ceremony’s theme was “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

The ceremony began with a special blessing given by Father Zachary Shallow. Ancira Reyes and Ramon Guerrero then sang the National Anthem. Lia Guerrero gave a welcoming address, followed by the salutatorian address by Liv Carmen Ayuso. Hector Trejo, the principal of the IBES Primary School, delivered a powerful motivational speech to inspire the graduating class for their future goals and aspirations. The guest speaker, Sharon Ann Hazel, shared Philippians 4:11–13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” and encouraged the graduates, stating that success requires determination but is achievable.

IBES Principal Hector Trejo and Addy Martinez, along with the entire community, encouraged students to continue working towards their dreams and become good citizens.

Shortly after, they started to issue certificates for the graduates. The standard six students then sang the class song, “Believe,” a powerful anthem for anyone moving on to the next chapter of life. Alyssa Howe, Valedictorian of the class of 2024, expressed how proud she was of her and her fellow graduates’ accomplishments. She thanked her parents and the community for their support and appreciated them. The graduation ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Madelyn Whelan, who expressed gratitude to everyone in the community who had been patient, stayed by her side, and showed support, teaching her valuable lessons throughout the school years.

This year’s IBES Standard Six graduating class included Alyssa Howe, Angelique Pazos, Demesue Polanco, Demilee Welch, Ellie Nunez, Eriannie Ramirez, Kelsey Flores, Lia Guerrero, Liv Ayuso, Madelyn Whelan, Nicollet Hoare, Abdul Harmouch, Logan Kuylen, Jaetyn Flores, Kenton Young and Nelson Vejerano.