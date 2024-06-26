Standard Six New Horizon SDA Primary School Students Graduate

On Sunday, June 23rd, the New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School (NHSDA) celebrated the graduation of its standard six students at Angel Nuñez Auditorium. The class consisted of twenty-seven females and twenty-nine male students. This year’s celebration theme was “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

The graduation ceremonies commenced with the national anthem and an opening prayer by the graduates. A particular song by the standard five students bidding farewell to their fellow standard six schoolmates was a heartfelt tribute. Counselor Marina Kay then addressed the graduating class, expressing her honor in delivering the commencement speech and congratulating the students for their achievements.Valedictorian Carlos Beltran Jr then shared his gratitude towards his parents and congratulated his classmates, acknowledging the crucial role of parents and guardians in their success. The formalities continued with a rose ceremony, where each student was given a rose to show appreciation to their parents or guardians for their unwavering support.

The NHSDA Principal, Elizabeth Sansorez, delivered her principal’s address, reflecting on the students’ journey and achievements. This was followed by the awarding of honors, a moment of pride for the students and their families. The ceremony concluded with a closing song performed by the standard six graduates, a testament to their talent and hard work. Noeli Guerra thanked the audience, sharing words of wisdom with the graduates before the ceremony ended with a presentation by the New Horizon standard five class and a closing prayer, marking the end of a memorable event.

The NHSDA graduating class of 2024, a group of exceptional students, included Jesi Alamilla, Anne Almora, Johana Tejada, Faith August, Elsy Beltran, Audrey Camal, Jade Carmona, Kiannah Carillo, Fernanda Castellanos, Carmen Cisneros, Jaylene Cucul, Benaiyah Garcia, Noelli Guerra, Kaylin Ariannie Kay, Anett Elizabeth Lopez, Nallely Alessandra Mazariego Romero, Jaylah Montejo, Adis Morgan, Genesis Najarro, Genesis Ramirez, Hamy Reyes, Brianny Rodriquez, Leeane Rodriguez, Keren Acosta, Arlene Zelaya, Eduardo Awayo, Carlos Beltran, Samuel Benavidez, Malick Bowden, Nathan Caliz, Jared Cartagena, Adolfo Coy, Josh Escobar, Michael Garcia, Arlen Henry, Glenn Gentle, Jayden Labastida, Kenneth Magana, Enrique Martinez, Wilson Mejia, Ary Montenegro, Oscar Munoz, Terrance Oliva, Andre Paz, Emanuel Perdomo, Jose Pinelo, Eber Polanco, Denfer Requena, Alexander Rhoden, Anderson Ruiz, Kyron Sansorez, Jerediah Williams, Ezekiel Zetina and Jose Zetina.