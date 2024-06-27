Holy Cross Anglican School graduates 53 primary students and 15 preschoolers

Fifty-three students received their primary school diplomas from Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS) and will be moving on to high school, while 15 youngsters received their preschool certificates and will enter primary school. HCAS’ 2024 graduation exercises began on Sunday, June 23rd, at their campus at the entrance of the San Mateo Subdivision, starting shortly after 2PM.

The program began with Ms. Devi Flores as the Mistress of Ceremonies, followed by the graduates singing the National Anthem. Camila Teul delivered a welcoming address, greeting her classmates and families to the faculty graduation day. Principal Olivia Tasher shared words of encouragement for the students, bidding them farewell and emphasizing that anything is possible with determination. She then welcomed the standard five students onto the stage to sing a school song dedicated to the graduates, titled “Today My Life Begins.”

Guest speaker Paola Medina shared her personal journey of accomplishments and gave the graduates advice and ideas for their future. Elsy Wity then distributed the certificates to each student, followed by Kimberly Lopez’s distribution of prizes. The ceremony concluded with a special reflection video presentation dedicated to the students, followed by Jadelin Aguilar’s passing of the torch and Michele Cucul’s vote of thanks, in which she thanked everyone for their support and encouragement to strive towards excellence.

This year’s standard six Valedictorian was Tiana Leslie, the vote of thanks was Michele Cucul, and the Salutatorian was Camila Teul. Other graduates included: Killyany Alvarado, Sarah Apolonio, Stephen Apolonio, Julie Arebalo, Carla Avila, Zaira Caballeros, Xavi Caceres, Alberto Calderon, Dorly Calderon, Alexander Caliz, Jahphan Caliz, Valentina Caliz, Briana Castellanos, Ethan Chacon, Hiar Cobarrubia, Therese Col, Alexander Correa, Michele Cucul, Ahmadee Cutkelvin, Kobe Cutkelvin, Kristy Diaz, Sonaya Garcia, Axel Gomez, Angel Hernandez, Mijael Herrarte, Blanca Herrera, Edmon Humes, Keily Jimenez, Brandon Juarez, Tiana Leslie, Edwin Lopez, Hector Lopez Jr, Paola Medina, Ethan Mendoza, Zaniel Montego, Uwani Nunez Jr, Melanie Pacheco, Destiny Patten, Audrina Pena, Iris Ramirez, Maryi Reyes, Arhyn Rhaburn, Deshany Rhaburn, Jorely Rivero, Reese Salazar, Analia Sanchez, Tatiana Sanchez, Tiffany Uk, Kevin Valle, Annie Videz, Mariely Williams, Kiethlen Yah and Jahee Young.

The graduation ceremony for the preschool division took place on Tuesday, June 25th, at the school campus, starting at 2PM, with Aron Thomas as the Master of Ceremonies. The ceremony began with the singing of the National Anthem and a prayer led by the graduates. Ryan Sanchez then welcomed parents, students, and teachers, expressing his honor in representing the graduating 2024 class. Councilor Marina Kay also shared words of encouragement for the kindergarten graduates. The children performed the song “We Are the World” and a poem titled “Tata Duende.” Certificates were distributed after the presentations, and the preschoolers received their diplomas. The ceremony ended with a video showcasing special moments of positive engagement by the children throughout the school year, followed by a vote of thanks by Faith Velasquez. Appreciation awards were also presented to Olivia Tasher, Viviana Paredes, Aaron Thomas, and Councilor Marina Kay. The event concluded with the infant graduates walking the aisle with their certificates to the closing song, “I am ready to go.”

The 2024 graduating class of Holy Cross Anglican Preschoolers included Joerdy Ramirez, Xander Pascasio, Ryan Sanchez, Nathaniel Novelo, Elijah Gabourel, Zeydel Cab, John Salazar, Jeol Cowo, Gia Romero, Rosalie Chavis, Faith Velasquez, Jessa Triminius, Gisel Pacheco, Arji Leiva, and Genisis Leiva.

The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating all graduates and wishes them the best in their future educational endeavors. We are proud of you all!