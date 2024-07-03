Little Angels Preschool holds annual Graduation

On Thursday, June 27th, Little Angels Preschool held its graduation ceremony at the Lions Den, starting after 4:30PM. Twenty-four little ones graduated this year. The Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Eiden Salazar, welcomed all parents and students to the commencement.

The graduates sang the National Anthem, followed by an opening prayer by Father Eduardo Montemayor. Brisa Graniel then delivered her welcoming address, reflecting on the memories made with the students. Next, guest speaker Yakarelis Hernandez, the current Dance Instructor of the San Pedro Dance Academy, shared stories and observations from her journey and discussed the importance of resilience and perseverance in achieving success, emphasizing that it can be practiced at a young age.

After the speeches, the preschoolers showcased some presentations, starting with a dance titled “I’m a Little Tadpole,” where students dressed appropriately and danced to the song. This was followed by a demonstration of “Days of the Week” and a poem titled “Everybody Has a Name.” The presentations concluded with two segments featuring “Our Country” and a “Rhyme Color.”

After the commencement speech, the teachers organized a rose ceremony. During the ceremony, each student received a rose and presented it to their parents or guardians as a gesture of appreciation for their support throughout the school year. Principal Marina Kay, Counselor Marina Kay, and Teacher Lourdes Ventura distributed awards and diplomas. The ceremony culminated with a performance of the song “I’m on My Way” by the graduates. Kylynn Duran and Ezra Trujillo concluded the event with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the teachers and parents for their unwavering support and bidding farewell to their classmates.

Little Angel’s Graduating class of 2024 included Arana Chase, Barrera Jael, Castillo Javin, De La Rosa Adriel, Gillett Dion, Guy Kendrick, Manuel Ian, Milian Levy, Ortega Vlademir, Trujillo Ezra, Valdez Dylan, Wiltshire Alfonso, Castillo Jernae, Duran K Lynn, Graniel Brisa, Guzman Mackenzie, Hernandez Cindy, Lopez Leannie, Molina Dareyni, Moro Madison, Quinote Maylin, Quixchan Victoria, Smith Lexzy and Tasher Jazzlyn.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates the island’s youngest graduates and wishes them the best as they enter primary school.