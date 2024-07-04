Graduation Ceremonies continue with the Ambergris Caye Elementary School

A graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, June 27th, for the Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) graduating class of 2024 at the Sage Brush Church. The theme for the ceremony, ‘A Million Dreams is All It Takes,’ resonated with the aspirations and dreams of the students and the entire community.

The ceremony started shortly after 5PM. The formalities began with the national anthem and Master of Ceremonies Joshua Dominguez, followed by an opening prayer by Stephanie Swasey. Alessandro Romero then delivered a welcoming address, greeting and acknowledging the audience and expressing gratitude to everyone who attended the ceremony.

Natali Arceo gave the graduation address and welcomed the school’s Principal, Amanda Burgos, to the podium. Principal Burgos shared positive remarks towards the graduating class and bid them farewell, wishing them good luck in their future endeavors.

Following this, students received academic and special awards and standard six certificates. The school also recognized some teachers with special awards for their support. Valedictorian Wesley Padilla thanked his parents and teachers for their support throughout primary school. He then invited Hacinta Ramos to deliver the vote of thanks.

The ceremony ended with the graduation song “A Million Dreams” by Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, and Michelle Williams. The song conveys the message that with determination, anything is possible despite the challenges.

This year’s ACES Graduating Class of 2024, a group of exceptional individuals, included Wesley Padilla, Alessandro Romero, Hailey Rodriguez, Kangana Gyanchandani, Hacinta Ramos, Stephanie Swasey, Kaia Tillett, Alejandro Romero, Assil Harmouch, Carlos Chonay, Nathan Lopez, Luis Cortez, and Franklin Noralez. Their achievements and dedication have set a high standard for future classes.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating the 2024 ACES graduating class and wishing them all the best of luck as they embark on their new, exciting journey!