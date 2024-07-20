The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye calls for support for their Back to School Supply Drive

The Rotary Club of the Ambergris Caye has initiated a program to assist less fortunate students on the island. Their annual “Back to School Supply Drive” aims to identify students in need and provide them with school bags equipped with essential supplies such as exercise books, rulers, folders, pens, pencils, erasers, and geometry sets. The project, which started in 2021, is guided by Rotary International, focusing on supporting education and local children.

Last year, the island Rotary Club was able to fill 200 school bags at the cost of $25 each. The club aims to surpass last year’s achievements with the community’s support through donations and contributions.

Many families on the island struggle to afford educational expenses for their children. Understanding these obstacles, the club proactively organizes the Back-to-School Drives each year to support students from schools in greatest need. This year, they will assist San Pedro Roman Catholic School, Holy Cross Anglican School, New Horizon SDA School, and Hope Heaven Children’s Home & Empowering Center students.

Project Chair Kate Corrigan provided an overview of the program’s objectives and how it was established. She emphasized the importance of making a meaningful impact to improve children’s future, particularly those in need. The program, launched in 2021, aims to raise awareness and encourage community involvement in supporting educational success and alleviating financial challenges for families in need. It also aims to lay a foundation for future generations by promoting awareness and engagement.

In addition, Corrigan emphasized the importance of residents contributing to the program by donating any amount, as it can significantly benefit families most in need. For those with inquiries or alternative donation methods, please get in touch with Rotary at [email protected]. Thank you in advance for your support.

To donate in USD via PayPal, visit PayPal.me/RotaryClubAmbergis. For donations in Belizean dollars, deposit them into Belize Bank Account number/name 169492010120001, under The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye. Your contribution will make a significant difference to families in need, no matter the amount.