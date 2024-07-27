SPHS and MoECST addressing the implementation of the Education Upliftment Project

The Belize Education Upliftment Project (EUP) is a government-backed initiative to improve education in secondary schools. It covers student tuition, meals, uniforms, transportation, and educational devices and enhances the school’s infrastructure and resources. On March 8th, Prime Minister John Briceño announced an expansion of the EUP. He mentioned that 12 new high schools would join the program for the 2024-2025 academic year, including the San Pedro High School (SPHS). Currently, the SPHS management is in discussions with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) to address the higher costs of resources and services in San Pedro Town compared to the mainland. SPHS supports the project but is seeking adjustments to ensure it can cover its operational expenses.

As the new school year is about to start and the program is not yet part of the SPHS administration, parents reportedly had to pay full tuition. The school management briefly mentioned one observation about the implementation of EUP at SPHS. They recommended that the EUP for San Pedro must align with the needs of the island’s high school. The school management stated that updates would be shared with parents and the island community as they become available.

The MoECST has confirmed that they are still discussing with the SPHS management to address their concerns. A representative from the ministry mentioned that they have encountered situations similar to those of other high schools on the mainland. They stated that agreements were reached with those other schools and expressed hope in agreeing with SPHS before the classes resume for the new school year. Parents will be entitled to a refund once an agreement is reached and the Education Upliftment Project is launched in San Pedro. Meanwhile, the discussion between the ministry and the high school’s management continues.