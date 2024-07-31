Long-awaited Digital Connect Center opens in Caye Caulker

On Tuesday, July 25th, the village of Caye Caulker in Belize celebrated the official launch of its innovative Digital Connect Center. This center is a pioneering initiative and the first of its kind that will allow residents easy access to technology for everyday needs. The milestone was made possible through a collaborative partnership between the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, E-Governance, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez.

The Digital Connect Center is a modern establishment designed to provide valuable resources to the residents, including free Wi-Fi access and the availability of laptop computers. These facilities represent a significant step forward in advancing digital inclusion within the community. During the official launch, six desktop computers equipped with cameras, speakers, other essential accessories, and three air conditioning units were given to the Caye Caulker Village Council. These resources are the foundation for opening a fully equipped computer center. In addition to offering internet access, the center will provide free training programs focused on enhancing the digital skills of the village’s residents, with a particular emphasis on catering to the younger generation.

Minister Michel Chebat of the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance highlighted the Connect Center’s transformative role within the community. He emphasized that the center is designed to have a profound and positive impact, benefitting approximately 2000 community members by granting them unprecedented access to digital resources and services.

Ambassador Lily-Li Wen from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) expressed that the Digital Connect Center provides access to computers and the internet while delivering digital literacy training courses, equipping community members with the skills needed to thrive in today’s digital era.

“With great enthusiasm, we expect that this digitally connected center will serve as a gateway to empower members of the Caye Caulker Village and enable them to embrace numerous digital opportunities,” said Chebat. Additionally, Chebat shed light on an exciting upcoming project, stating, “One of the major projects that we are working on, and we hope to launch by December of this year, is to provide countrywide access for citizens to apply for birth certificates and marriage certificates through the vital statistics unit. This will be available online, allowing people to apply from the comfort of their homes and save time. This is just the start. We have many plans in mind.”

The Caye Caulker Village Council has taken a proactive approach by organizing a workshop for children at the Caye Caulker Village Digital Connect Center. The workshop, held on July 25th and 26th, aimed to introduce children aged 10 to 15 to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Lunch was provided for all participants during the digital skills summer camp workshop.

In 2023, San Pedro was equipped with a Digital Connect Center on the second floor of the public library building. Anyone interested in utilizing the resources can visit the center during regular business hours. The center’s primary goal is to offer free access to computers, the internet, and various digital technologies. This initiative is part of a national commitment from all the key collaborators to promote digital inclusion for disadvantaged communities.