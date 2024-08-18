The University of Belize Enhances its Registration Process and Addresses Recent Challenges

Press Release – The University of Belize takes this opportunity to update its students and all other stakeholders on the work it is doing to elevate all its service areas that impact students’ registration every semester. At the start of the registration period for the August semester, the university became aware that the servers that host the Xenegrade registration portal were giving students very slow access and dropped completely several times. Despite these challenges, over 4,500 students have now registered successfully. Nevertheless, some students are encountering a few challenges with their invoices, and with finding spaces in the classes they would like to take.

The entire university administration apologizes to its students and the general public for the inconvenience we know these challenges have caused. We recognize the need to do better and are pooling all our key resources to focus on immediate, short, and long-term solutions that meet our mandate as the flagship institution of tertiary education.

To mitigate the problems students have experienced with registration, the national university is undertaking the following actions:

· We have removed the late fee from this semester’s registration.

· We are working with faculty members to increase the availability of advisors to help students through our drop/add period which starts today.

· We are establishing a registration oversight body that will seek alternatives to the current technology that hosts our registration so that students will be able to register without concerns about the platform crashing etc.

· We have made more administrators, records personnel, and student affairs personnel available to help students with any challenges they may encounter

· We now inform any student who may get an invoice with a discrepancy to write to [email protected] to get an accurate invoice.

Meanwhile, all units of the university continue working to elevate the holistic educational experience we provide our students. As a result, our students are returning to classes this week to find meaningful improvements in the condition of their classrooms, dormitories, cafeterias, lounge spaces and science laboratories. In addition, students now have access to the highest quality science laboratories, the largest number of Ph.D. lecturers, and the widest array of professional specialists to produce our model graduates. We call on our Black Jaguars to actively participate in the ongoing process of institutional improvement and give thanks to our students and the community for their continued support.