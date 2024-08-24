Island Rotary Club hosts another successful Back to School Supply Drive

With the assistance of many generous supporters, the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye collected enough resources to fund its annual ‘Back to School Supply Drive.’ Members of the club joined forces on Wednesday, August 21st, to fill 280 school bags with supplies. The backpacks will benefit students from selected educational institutions on the island. The program aims to raise awareness and encourage community involvement in campaigns designed to alleviate financial challenges for families in need on the island.

The school bags will be distributed among the same schools as last year, and there will also be enough supplies to assist children from other institutions. These include the Holy Cross Anglican School in the San Mateo Area, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School downtown, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School in the DFC area, and the non-profit children’s home and orphanage Hope Haven. After packing the bags with the supplies, some were taken to Hope Haven, which also assists children outside the orphanage.

The club’s president, Rafael Torres, said they will distribute the other bags before or when they open for orientation week at the end of August. Project Chair Kate Corrigan emphasized the importance of making a meaningful impact to improve children’s future, particularly those in need. She took the helm of the project, spearheading the campaign to collect donations from generous donors. Corrigan emphasized the importance of residents contributing to the program every year to benefit families most in need. The school bags contained ring binders, folders, white paper, ruled paper, notebooks, rulers, colored pencils, markers, geometry sets, scissors, glue, and a pencil case.

The island Rotary Club thanks all volunteers, including the Rotaracts and active members, for supporting the club’s projects. Acknowledgment also goes to sponsor Simon Quan & Co. Ltd and staff for the considerable discount and excellent service. The San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi was also mentioned for transporting the school supplies from Belize City to San Pedro Town, and a BIG thank you to anyone who spared a few dollars to make this year’s back-to-school supply drive another successful campaign.

Photos courtesy of Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye