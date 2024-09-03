SPHS hosts 2024 Freshman’s Day

On Friday, August 29th, San Pedro High School (SPH) was full of excitement as it hosted its highly anticipated annual Freshman’s Day. This special event marked the official welcome for the new class of first-year students and is a tradition rooted in the school’s history. Since the school’s relocation to Laguna Drive in 1987, Freshman’s Day has been a beloved occasion.

The day was filled with various thrilling games and activities, creating an electrifying atmosphere welcoming the students. There was something for everyone, from classic games like musical chairs and balloon toss to adrenaline-pumping relays such as the caterpillar balloon relay race and wheelbarrow relay. The event began at 8AM and continued until 1PM, with approximately 500 students gathering at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

Teacher Erick Santizano, a past graduate, spoke passionately about the tradition of Freshman’s Day, emphasizing its role as a day filled with spirited games to welcome the new first-year students. The event also provided an opportunity to showcase the school’s structure, including its 21 classes, six dedicated exclusively to first-year students. Friendly competition and a sense of togetherness filled the day. As the day drew to a close, cheers erupted as the students of class 2H emerged as the champions, having secured twenty-six points across various games.

The management, staff, and senior students of SPHS went above and beyond to welcome the incoming class. Looking ahead, the faculty and staff are brimming with enthusiasm as they plan to introduce new and exciting activities for the students in the upcoming school year, including education, sporting, and recreational growth opportunities.

San Pedro High School was founded in 1971 by community leaders who recognized the need to provide educational opportunities to a broader population sector. This initiative addressed the low attendance of high school students who had to travel to Belize City to complete their studies.