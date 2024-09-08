Government launches website highlighting culture, history, and natural environment

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology (MOECST) has launched a website called Access501. This website offers a wide range of educational resources for Belizeans to learn about the country’s history, culture, and natural environment. The official launch occurred on August 29th at the House of Culture in Belize City.

501 Academy Coordinator Carlos Quiroz introduced the new platform at the launch event, describing it as a project to provide access to educational materials for every Belizean. Dian Maheia, the Chief Executive Officer at MOECST, emphasized that Access501 answers questions about Belizean history and culture, serving as a valuable resource for students, parents, and researchers. “Access501 is an attempt to provide every Belizean access to the raw materials for our imagination,” he said.

Dian Maheia, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education, stated, “Access501 is a tool. In the same way, your pen is a tool, your keyboard is a tool, or a hammer is a tool. It does nothing unless you do something with it. It is a learning potential, and it is a potential for lessons. The hope is that once this goes live and you all leave here, you will recognize this for the tool that it is and be willing to use it because you don’t need a special skillset for it. With Access501, anybody can use this. It is also an answer. It answers the questions of teachers who don’t know where to find material. It answers the questions of teachers, educators, students, parents, and people who say I don’t even know where to look.”

Minister Francis Fonseca praised the project, highlighting its significance as a reflection of the Belizean people’s collective journey and aspirations. “As we meet at the intersection of technology, education, and culture, Access501 is not just another web page. It is a cultural and digital attitude,” Fonseca stated.

Access501 offers 15 areas of knowledge and creative options, making information and archives more accessible to users. Through this project, the ministry aims to strengthen the Belizean identity for current and future generations.

The website can be accessed at https://501academy.edu.bz/access501/