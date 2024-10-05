Hope Haven hosts a 3-day educational event

Hope Haven Children’s Home and Empowering Center recently organized a three-day event in Downtown San Pedro for children aged 4 to 13. The event, held from October 2nd to October 4th, featured educational activities from 9AM to 11AM and 3PM to 5PM. The primary objective was to engage and educate the young minds of Ambergris Caye through a range of fun and educational activities, leaving a lasting impact on the children’s learning journey.

The event was a testament to the power of community. It was coordinated by volunteers from Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, USA, and led by Ms. Linda Jenkins, a dedicated advocate of the Literacy Center. Their selfless efforts were pivotal in ensuring the event’s success, inspiring us all with their commitment to the cause.

Despite the temporary closure of Hope Haven’s Literacy Center, established in 2021 through 2023 in partnership with UNICEF to serve out-of-school children left behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting children in the community who are not attending school. The exclusive event was specifically tailored for this purpose. The center commemorates special occasions such as International Day, Child Stimulation Month, Career Day, and Children’s Day to provide the children with a school-like experience, a testament to our dedication and perseverance.

To provide further insight into the event, a media interview was conducted with Briseidi Molina, the administrative assistant at Hope Haven. Molina highlighted the event’s activities and said that it included educational Bible lessons, creative arts and crafts, entertaining bingo games, storytelling, and a special session designed specifically for the girls residing at the home. Molina emphasized that these programs cater to children between the ages of 4 and 13 since it is a critical stage for developing a sense of independence and self-assurance. The constructive activities were intended to guide them toward becoming positive individuals in the future and aid their comprehension of communication and decision-making. She added that introducing them to the concept of God contributes positively to the kids’ development as they mature.

Hope Haven is a non-profit organization that provides literacy and numeracy classes to school-age children, parenting workshops, and empowering sessions for women and girls. Members thank everyone who participated in the three-day activities and look forward to hosting more enlightening events.