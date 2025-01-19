OAS establishes itself as a leading provider of Scholarships for Belizean Students

Press Release, Belize City, January 13, 2025 – The Organization of American States (OAS) works in Belize in coordination with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology to fulfill the aim of transforming Belize to a more inclusive and sustainable country through Education. (#PlanBelize, Medium-Term Development Strategy, 2022 – 2026).

The OAS understands that scholarships have the power to transform the lives of individuals, and education can break the cycle of poverty. Since 2018, the OAS has awarded 805 (eight hundred and five) scholarships for undergraduate and graduate-level studies, short-term professional training courses and innovative online training opportunities to Belizean students, making the OAS General Secretariat one of the most effective sources of scholarships and professional training in Belize.

The OAS also works on the digital education of children because digital education can be a game changer, connecting children and providing them with the skills they need to thrive in a digital world. In twelve primary schools of Belize, children completed lessons using OAS-ProFuturo digital equipment. The Trust for the Americas, a non-profit organization affiliated with the OAS, promotes digital education at forty other primary schools.

Below are measurable outcomes of OAS programs and projects focused on Education in Belize:

• Between October 2023 and October 2024, the Organization of American States awarded 197 (one hundred and ninety-seven) scholarships to Belizean students. Since 2018, the OAS has awarded 805 (eight hundred and five) scholarships to Belizean students.

• In the last four years, 127 Belizean students completed online courses at the OAS Youth Academy on Transformative Technologies for the Americas on issues such as Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Blockchain, Nanomaterials, Virtual Reality, Machine Learning and Robotics. The OAS Academy provides courses certified by Meta, MathWorks, SRUCTURALIA and Code.org.

• In 2023, 162 Belizean teachers created and delivered classes and 3,962 children completed lessons using OAS-ProFuturo equipment and content.

• Since 2023, the OAS-ProFuturo online courses on Innovation and Digital Tools have received 920 registration of Belizean teachers and 467 have already completed their classes. Currently, the OAS ProFuturo has open training in Mathematics and is planning to launch another training course in December.

• The OAS/Trust for the Americas is training up to three hundred Belizean teachers in the computer science and robotics curriculum. It will benefit up to 10,000 students between the ages of eight and eleven over three years as part of the FIFA Foundation: Computer Science and Robotics project.

• Forty-six Belizean students – from Belize High School, St. Catherine Academy, and Saint John’s College HS, accompanied by twelve teachers went to the OAS Headquarters in Washington, D.C. between the period 2021-2024 to take part at the Model Organization of American States General Assembly (MOAS).

• Between January 1 and July 31, 2024, fourteen Belizeans – from BDF, Belizean Police, and Civil Society – enrolled in the Inter-American Human Rights System training course.

• From 2020 to 2024, six Belizean Students, studying in the United States, received financial aid from the OAS Leo Rowe Fund.

OAS scholarships and professional training opportunities provide the financial aid necessary to make education accessible to those who may not otherwise be able to afford it. Exploring the impact of scholarships in Belize allows us to see the ways in which education can contribute to creating a more fair and just society.

The OAS Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI) and its Department of Human Development Education and Employment are responsible for implementing educational programs and projects. The Trust for the Americas is a non-profit organization affiliated with the Organization of American States (OAS).