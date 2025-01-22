Belize Chocolate Company Sweetens Education with $2,000 Art Supply Donation

The Belize Chocolate Company generously contributed to the local community on Tuesday, January 21st, by donating art supplies valued at over $2,000 to three primary schools in San Pedro Town. The supplies included paints, pencils, sketching pads, and various craft materials. This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to support local education, which began with the launch of their ART Bar chocolate bar last year. The ART Bar features the work of talented Belizean artists, and a portion of each bar sold is allocated for purchasing art supplies for schools.

In a statement, Abriana Ciera from the Belize Chocolate Company expressed, “We are just going to be giving back to the community by donating school supplies to local schools on the island. This came from an idea made by Chris and Jo [owners of Belize Chocolate], who wanted to give back to the community. They have been here for a long time, and it’s just a part of their kindness.” Dylan Coleman, who oversees chocolate production, added insights into the company’s mission: “I do the chocolate production, and I also do the bars. As far as I know, we have this Art Bar series, where a portion of every sale we make actually goes to the supplies for the schools.” He further remarked on the impact of this initiative: “I think it’s a fun idea, and I think if the children had to choose between the school supplies and chocolate, they would probably choose chocolates. The school supplies to help them better.”

The first stop for distribution was the San Pedro Roman Catholic School, located just across from their showroom. Teachers and students expressed their gratitude and surprise at receiving such generous support. The team then proceeded to Holy Cross Anglican School, where Principal Ms. Elsy Torres conveyed her appreciation, saying, “We are grateful for the assistance with all the supplies.” The final destination was the New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist School. Principal Ms. Elizabeth Sansores shared her heartfelt thanks, stating, “It’s hard to find these supplies here in San Pedro. We are grateful for the assistance, and the kids will enjoy using the supplies.”

This act of generosity exemplifies the importance of businesses giving back to the community whenever possible.