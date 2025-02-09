Job opportunity for Belizean teachers in the United States: Still Available in 2025

Salaries range from $41,000 to $55,000 annually, depending on years of experience, academic degree, and assigned school district.

Press Release – February 05, 2025 – Teaching preschool, elementary, and secondary education in the United States is an attainable opportunity for belizean teachers. Through the Participate Learning program, educators can secure a legally backed employment contract to teach in American schools for up to five consecutive years.

Selected teachers will receive a salary in U.S. dollars equivalent to that of an American educator, ranging from $41,000 to $55,000 annually, depending on years of experience, academic degree, and assigned school district. Additionally, they will receive medical coverage, airfare, and even have the option to travel with their spouse and children.

“We invite interested teachers to apply for this opportunity to teach in the United States with the legal support and assistance that Participate Learning offers. As a program endorsed by the U.S. Department of State, we guide participants through the visa process and provide ongoing support throughout their stay, ensuring a rewarding personal and professional experience,” stated Ronald Ramírez, Recruitment Manager for Latin America at Participate Learning.

Available positions are: English as a Second Language (ESL), Spanish Immersion (Preschool and Elementary) and Spanish as a Foreign Language. Vacancies are available in public schools across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Program Requirements:

● A minimum of two years of full-time teaching experience after earning a university degree in education (no age limit to apply).

● Currently employed as a teacher.

● Willingness to reside in the United States for a minimum of 2 years and up to a maximum of 5 consecutive years.

● Valid driver’s license.

Applications can be submitted at any time of the year, free of charge, via the website:

https://www.participatelearning.com/teach-in-the-usa/.

About Participate Learning

Participate Learning is a global education leader, supporting teachers from over 35 countries to experience teaching in schools across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Since 1987, Participate Learning has partnered with U.S. educational institutions with the mission of uniting the world through global learning. The organization is also a designated sponsor of the BridgeUSA Exchange Program.