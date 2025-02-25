Estelle Crawford from Caye Caulker wins the annual Spelling Bee Zone Competition

The annual Bowen and Bowen Spelling Bee Belize District Zone Eliminations once again featured a Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School student taking first place in the primary school competition. Estelle Crawford, a 10-year-old standard four student with autism, impressed organizers and judges, securing the top position on Thursday, February 20th. Naila Padilla from The Island Academy in San Pedro earned second place, while Jerome Sho from Holy Cross Anglican Primary School came in third.

Crawford and Padilla will represent the Belize District at the national competition in April of this year. The event occurred at the Sagebrush Church Auditorium. It included participation from several other schools, including Ambergris Caye Elementary School, Isla Bonita Elementary School, New Horizon Seventh-Day Adventist, and San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School.

The spelling challenge consisted of nine rounds, each testing the contestants on two words. The ninth round was particularly crucial, as it determined the winners. Crawford, Padilla, and Sho were among the finalists. Crawford emerged as the top speller by correctly spelling the word “abyss,” followed by Padilla and Sho. As a result, Crawford and Padilla will represent the Cayes in the national competition, while Sho, who finished in third place, will be on standby to replace them if they cannot participate.

Crawford’s family expressed their pride in her accomplishments while speaking to The Sun. “I am incredibly proud,” said her mother, Kayla Crawford. “Estelle is looking forward to her next challenge.” Kayla highlighted that what makes this achievement even more remarkable is that her daughter is on the autism spectrum. “There have been challenges, moments of struggle, and hurdles to overcome, but she faces them all with strength, determination, and a heart full of confidence,” Kayla shared. “With patience, dedication, and love, she has thrived in a nurturing home environment. She knows she is deeply loved, and that love gives her the courage to shine.” The Crawford family also expressed gratitude to La Isla Cariñosa Academy, the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School, and their teachers for their unwavering support.

Bowen and Bowen Limited organized the zone eliminations in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology and the San Pedro Town Council. After the competition, representatives from Bowen and Bowen presented each participant with a certificate of participation. The participating schools were thanked and congratulated for their involvement. Refreshments were served to students and guests, who enjoyed them before leaving the venue.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all participants and wishes the winners luck at the district finals.