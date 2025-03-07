The Island Academy to offer High School level education

The Island Academy (TIA), founded in 1995 by Lady Dixie Bowen and her late husband, Sir Barry Bowen, is a private, nonprofit school in San Pedro Town. Originally established to address overcrowding in local primary schools, it has become a cornerstone of education on the island. TIA recently relocated to a new facility within Mahogany Bay Village, enhancing its ability to provide a supportive learning environment, and is now adding a high school division.

This year, TIA is embarking on a new chapter by introducing its first form of high school, set to commence in August. This development is driven by a generous donation aimed at addressing the lack of resources for high school students in the area. Although the San Pedro High School is located on the island, many students commute to Belize City, highlighting the need for local educational facilities. The TIA high school will align its curriculum with existing standards while incorporating essential elements such as ethics and life skills.

TIA is known for its holistic approach to education, which focuses on academics, etiquette, and social skills. Wilema Alamer Gonzalez, Executive Administrator and Vice Principal, emphasizes, “We teach the kids ethics and life skills, and we have a formal lunch on Wednesdays. During this time, we transform the palapa eating area into a restaurant setting to teach dining etiquette and social behavior.” This approach is built on the principle of teaching with kindness and fostering positive interactions among students.

Gonzalez explains her enduring commitment to TIA: “The reason I have stuck with Lady Bowen for so long is that I truly believe in her mission and vision. When I joined the Island Academy, I realized that for the Bowens, education goes beyond the classroom—it’s about teaching ethics and life skills.”

The introduction of the high school is part of a phased plan that begins small and expands based on outcomes and needs. This approach mirrors the successful model of the elementary school, emphasizing gradual growth and parental involvement. As the founder and principal, Lady Dixie Bowen notes, “We want to add to the curriculum things that we feel are important without taking away from the Belize curriculum.” Initially, we will start with only the first form and hope to have two full-time teachers, eventually adding more as we grow.

TIA’s commitment to enhancing education in San Pedro is evident in its expansion plans and educational philosophy. By focusing on both academic excellence and personal development, the school aims to provide students with a comprehensive educational experience that prepares them for future success. As the school embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to its mission of fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students.

Parents who want to learn more about enrollment can visit theislandacademy.com, call 226-3642, or email [email protected].