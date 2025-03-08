Participate Learning calls on Belizean educators to teach in the USA

Belizean educators interested in teaching preschool, elementary, and secondary education in the United States can do so through Participate Learning. This exchange program has been helping teachers worldwide experience the American education system since 1987. Currently, many Belizean teachers are teaching in American schools through this program. Anyone interested in this lifelong opportunity can apply by visiting https://shorturl.at/qj51E.

In a conversation with Ronald Ramirez, who oversees International Recruitment for Latin America at Participate Learning, anyone wishing to join for the 2025-2026 school year is advised to apply by April of this year. Ramirez discussed how this opportunity allows participants to gain valuable experiences in their teaching careers by spending up to five consecutive years teaching in the United States. Selected teachers will be placed in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia schools. They can earn a yearly salary between $35,000 and $55,000 before taxes. The program also includes life and health insurance and airfare to relocate to the United States.

Ramirez emphasized that this is not an immigration program but an opportunity for teachers to enhance their skills, learn new methodologies, and participate in a rewarding experience. Once they complete their time in the program, teachers must return to their home countries to share their experiences and knowledge, contributing to the local education system. Ramirez noted that after two years, teachers can reapply to return to the United States to teach again.

The requirements for applicants include having at least two years of teaching experience and currently being employed at a school. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in education and possess a valid driver’s license. Additionally, a passion for teaching and a willingness to adapt to the United States education system is essential, as successful applicants will integrate into this new environment. “They will be teaching in either public or private schools. This is a great opportunity for Belizean teachers to become international educators and help American students become global citizens by exposing them to different cultures, particularly the Belizean culture,” said Ramirez.

If the applicant meets all the requirements after submitting an online application, the process to join the program takes about two months. Following this period, the teacher will receive a job offer from a school in the USA, which they can review before accepting.

According to Ramirez, one of the benefits of teaching through Participate Learning, besides enhancing teachers’ skills, is the opportunity to attend workshops in various cities and states. He also mentioned that teachers can further their education at discounted rates. “They will have the chance to earn a master’s degree online, which we believe will enhance their qualifications,” he added.

As part of Participate Learning, these teachers become cultural ambassadors for their home countries. Many educators from Belize have already taken advantage of this opportunity, and more are expected to join the scheduled orientation sessions for July this year. The orientation sessions typically occur in Washington, D.C., the capital, before the new teachers begin teaching careers in American schools.

Qualified educators from Belize are encouraged to apply and embark on a new phase in their teaching careers this year. Participate Learning offers a valuable experience that will benefit both the teachers and their communities upon their return to their home countries.