Free secondary education coming to Caye Caulker

Under the Plan Belize initiative, the People’s United Party (PUP) government introduced the Belize Education Upliftment Project (EUP) to support government-owned and government-aided high schools. This program, which waives tuition and fees, has been expanding nationwide, including in San Pedro Town. The aid will continue to reach more secondary schools. The selection process for schools to be included in the EUP is based on a set of criteria, including the school’s current resources and the local community’s needs.

According to Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño, the EUP will be implemented at the Caye Caulker Ocean Academy High School in the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

Briceño announced on March 7th during a pre-election rally in San Pedro Town for the Honorable Andre Perez. “That is not just a promise, it will happen,” Briceño said. “We are about work and will deliver to those students in Caye Caulker.” Perez joined Briceno in his announcement, reiterating the government’s commitment to work for the students. He added that after being re-elected on March 12th, his constituency, which includes San Pedro and Caye Caulker, will continue to see more assistance, particularly in education.

Perez mentioned that the EUP is currently being implemented at San Pedro High School. During discussions with the school’s management, it was noted that the program fully supports first-year students, providing them with three sets of uniforms and one physical education uniform in addition to their regular support. They also indicated that the EUP almost meets all the needs of second-year students. For third- and fourth-year students, under the EUP, tuition fees are minimal.

Under the current administration, the EUP has expanded its scope. Initially, the program focused on interventions in four government-owned secondary schools in the country: Gwen Lizarraga High School, Excelsior High School, Maud Williams High School, and Sadie Vernon High School, all located in Belize City. Reports indicated that these schools were losing students due to a lack of resources and essential learning tools. The combined enrollment of these schools was less than 800 students.

With the EUP now fully implemented nationwide, access to education is expected to improve, making it more accessible to every student. This comprehensive initiative is designed to provide daily healthy meals, transportation, and learning devices. Additionally, it aims to enhance school infrastructure and resources.