Hope Haven focuses on educating children who are not attending school

A significant number of children are not enrolled in school on Ambergris Caye. This challenge is complex and involves various economic, social, and educational factors. In response, several initiatives are being implemented to ensure that more children have access to education. One such effort is Hope Haven’s upcoming free learning center, which is currently accepting applications.

Hope Haven, a non-profit organization renowned for its holistic care and support for abused and neglected children, is starting a free learning center for children aged 5 to 10. This new center will provide essential literacy and numeracy skills to children who are not currently enrolled in school. This initiative builds on Hope Haven’s existing commitment to education, having previously engaged 85 out-of-school children in literacy and numeracy lessons through its Learning Center, which operated from 2022 to 2023 in partnership with UNICEF.

In an exclusive interview, Mercedi Molina, the head learning coach and administrator, discussed the upcoming learning center. She stated, “We noticed that many children are still out of school. In 2022, we operated the learning center differently than we plan to this year. Due to limited funding, we will only offer sessions in the mornings from 9AM to 11AM. We have limited space available, accommodating only 18 children. The focus of the learning center will be on literacy and numbers.”

The launch of this new center underscores the organization’s dedication to meeting the educational needs of children in San Pedro. By providing free education, Hope Haven aims to bridge the gap for families unable to afford traditional schooling, thereby reducing the number of out-of-school children in the area. Organizations like the SunBreeze Hotel, through their partnership with Kind Traveler’s Every Stay Gives Back program, contribute financially to support Hope Haven’s efforts.

Beyond the initiative at Hope Haven, several other programs are working to ensure that children in San Pedro have access to education. The Belize Education Upliftment Project (EUP), which is part of the Plan Belize initiative, is expanding to include more schools nationwide, including San Pedro High School. This project waives tuition and fees while providing additional support, including uniforms, meals, and learning devices, for students. The government’s commitment to free secondary education will also benefit students in Caye Caulker and San Pedro, enhancing educational access for many families.

Community support and partnerships play a crucial role in addressing the issue of out-of-school children. The upcoming launch of Hope Haven’s learning center marks a significant step toward addressing this issue in San Pedro. Together with broader initiatives, such as the Belize Education Upliftment Project and community involvement, these efforts aim to ensure that every child in San Pedro has access to quality education.