San Pedro High School Hosts Vibrant Open Day Event

On March 28, San Pedro High School (SPHS) held its highly anticipated Open Day, showcasing the creativity and academic achievements of its students. This event marked a significant milestone, as it was the first open day held at the school since 2010, fifteen years prior. With over 50 projects spanning science, mathematics, language, and physical education, the day celebrated innovation and learning while engaging the community.

The Open Day featured student projects across multiple disciplines. Mrs. Roxet Muñoz, Head of the Language Department, explained, “Essentially, we’ve combined three subject areas —science, mathematics, and language —to showcase our students’ work.” The language section includes English, literature, and Spanish.” Students were tasked with creating projects under various themes to highlight their classroom learning. The panel of judges included experts such as Dr. Kristy Marin for science and Dr. Brenda LeTendre for language.

Principal Emil Vasquez highlighted the broader focus of this year’s event: “Rather than limiting our emphasis to science and business fairs as we did in the past, we have expanded to include mathematics, language, and even physical education, fitness, and wellness.” He noted that the new curriculum has had a positive influence on students’ lifestyles: “I have witnessed students making healthier lifestyle choices, which is clear evidence that the curriculum is truly impacting their lives.”

Projects were evaluated by a panel of judges based on creativity, presentation skills, and originality. Winners were announced in each subject area:

Science: The first-place award went to “Bio Plastics,” with “Rat Trap Car” taking second place. There was a tie for third between “Forensic” and “Magnetic Car.”

Language: “From Page to Comic: First Settlers and Early Industries” secured first place, followed by “Behind the Barn” in second, and “The Last Stretch Poem,” which earned third place.

Mathematics: “Equation Frenzy” won first place, while “Mathflix” and “Math Jeopardy” tied for second. “Math Balloon” secured third place. Special awards included Best Presenter, which was awarded to Ronald Coleman for science and to Samuel Benavidez Jr. and Marisya Blanco for language. The Most Creative award went to Bio Plastics in the science category and to Behind the Barn Journal in language.

The event brought together local primary schools, community members, sponsors, and alumni. Mrs. Muñoz emphasized its significance, stating, “The hope here today is to have people from the entire community see what we do at San Pedro High School beyond excelling in sports.” Various sponsors, including Tropic Air, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Castillo’s Hardware, Purple Pelican, Sandy Toes, Chocolate Factory, Create Stationery, San Pedro Town Council, and Wayo’s Beach Bar, contributed to the event’s success.

San Pedro High School’s Open Day was a vibrant celebration of learning and community spirit, showcasing the school’s commitment to education. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the students and teachers on their excellent showcase.