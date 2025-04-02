San Pedro Preschool Hosts First Entrepreneur Day Fair

San Pedro Preschool concluded Child Stimulation Month on March 28th with their inaugural Little Entrepreneurs Day fair, themed “Small Steps, Big Skills: Unlocking Early Potential.” This event combined skill-building with community fundraising, aiming to instill entrepreneurial values while raising money for a new swing set.

Students were organized into teams with parent volunteers, fostering collaboration among families. Teacher Andrea Nuñez highlighted the event’s dual purpose: “We wanted to conclude Child Stimulation Month with a powerful message emphasizing that children can indeed take small steps to unlock big skills. This is our first Entrepreneur Day, and we’re proud to see the children taking small steps toward big goals. This event also strengthens our school community by bringing students and parents together to collaborate on booths and activities.”

While parents guided their groups in preparing booths, teachers managed various stations, such as slime-making. The fair featured interactive stations, including face painting, a ring toss, and a slime-making workshop, along with fresh pastries, juices, and snacks. These activities also served as fundraisers, with the proceeds going toward playground upgrades. Teacher Nuñez explained, “We need a new swing set, and we’re hoping to meet our goal tonight.”

Parents were excited to participate in the fair. One parent shared, “My child is learning a lot at San Pedro Preschool, and she is having a great time this evening making slime.” Teacher Nuñez expressed her gratitude to the parents: “A big thank you to all the parents who helped us organize this event and to those who made donations.”

The Little Entrepreneurs Day fair showcased San Pedro’s commitment to nurturing creativity and community engagement from a young age, aligning with broader initiatives such as the Preschool Festival of Arts. The emphasis on skill development and infrastructure improvement reflects San Pedro Preschool’s dedication to growth.