San Pedro High School Business Fair 2025: Feeding Entrepreneurial Spirit

San Pedro High School (SPHS) hosted its bi-annual Business Fair on April 10th, under the theme “Futurepreneurs: Feeding the Entrepreneurial Spirit and Potential of Young Business Leaders.” The event, held at Angel Nuñez Auditorium, aimed to nurture the entrepreneurial skills of business students by showcasing their innovative business concepts to the community.

In an interview, the head of the business department, Melissa Aldana, explained how the event came to be. “This event provides students with the opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have gathered in the classroom. They develop these into actual plans and designs and then execute their ideas. It’s not the department teachers who grade them; we invite expert judges from the community and from off the island because we want to give our island students more exposure.”

The event invited six judges to participate: Manuel Flores, Nelda Reyes, Jorge Villanueva, Elito Arceo, Dinah August, and Yeseni Sutherland. They evaluated each of the 18 booths based on specific criteria to determine the winning booth. This proved challenging due to the high quality of submissions from each booth.

Each booth showcased various business models, including restaurants, medical services, and entertainment projects. The event received significant support from residents and visitors, all of whom were impressed by the students’ creativity and dedication.

The Business Fair also featured several guest speakers who inspired students and faculty. Ashley Lightburn, a former Miss Belize, encouraged everyone by saying, “Use what you have learned to fuel your journey. To the future leaders here today, remember: you are powerful, you are capable, and your ideas have the potential to reshape our country.”

San Pedro Town Mayor Gualbert “Wally” Nuñez, the second speaker, inspired the students with encouraging words. He said, “Think about your future and what you want to achieve. Never give up, because your dreams can come true. You have the power to make it happen, and I am more than willing to assist in any way I can.”

This event provided a platform for students to develop and showcase their business skills and fostered a sense of community and support for aspiring entrepreneurs in Belize. With prizes and recognition given, the fair motivated students to continue innovating and consider turning their ideas into real businesses.