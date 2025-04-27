San Pedro Institute of Culinary Education now accepting applications for second cooking program

Following the successful first edition of the San Pedro Institute of Culinary Education (SPICE) program at the Holy Cross Anglican School, which saw ten students graduate, a second class will begin on May 20, 2025. The organizers aim to host 12 students and equip them with professional culinary techniques. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 4 PM to 8 PM for 30 weeks. To apply, visit https://www.spicebz.com/application-form. The program has a fee, and you can contact the program at [email protected] for payment arrangements.

Gaynor Grant, the owner of Gaynor’s School of Cooking, is again ready to guide and teach the new students. With 45 years of experience in the culinary arts, she is eager to share her expertise with Belizean cooks.

The program fee is BZ$2,000, and sponsors are encouraged to support a student. Scholarships are also available, and those donating over BZ$500 will be recognized on the program’s website at https://www.spicebz.com/sponsors-and-patrons. In partnership with experienced culinary professionals Dan and Gaynor Grant from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, this vocational training initiative aims to expand vocational training. According to the Grants, the pilot project, which started in 2024, is designed to have a transformative impact like that of primary school.

According to Steve Weiss, one of the individuals overseeing the culinary program, the first edition was a tremendous success. “Feedback from our graduates, the restaurants sponsoring the students, and those who celebrated with us at graduation has been overwhelmingly positive,” Weiss shared. During the graduation days on December 14 and 15, 2024, attendees learned that the culinary program was developed in collaboration with the primary school and Gaynor’s School. It equipped participants with professional culinary techniques such as sautéing, braising, roasting, grilling, and egg cookery. This year, the program will offer even more specialized skills.

Weiss also mentioned that last year’s first group of students came from various restaurants whose management recognized the opportunity to help their staff continue improving their skills. Importantly, the program is open to anyone interested in the San Pedro Institute of Culinary Education.