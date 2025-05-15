Azaliah Ortega wins Hol Chan’s Annual Primary School Trivia Competition

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve hosted its Annual Primary School Trivia Competition on May 14th at the Lion’s Den. A highlight of the much-anticipated Reef Fest, the event aimed to foster environmental awareness and stewardship among young students. It drew enthusiastic participation from six local primary schools across Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker.

Established in 1987, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve spans approximately 18 km² of coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests. It is a cornerstone of marine conservation in Belize and supports a diverse array of marine life, including over 160 species of fish, sea turtles, and marine mammals. The reserve also leads year-round educational outreach, helping instill a sense of environmental responsibility in Belize’s youth.

Twelve students from the following schools participated: Issac Aguirre and Noah Boulant from Ambergris Caye Elementary School, Rogelio Lanza and Kyron Arnold from San Pedro Roman Catholic School, Penelope Young and Amaya Tun from Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School, Rocco Fennema and Ava Guerrero from The Island Academy, Azaliah Ortega and Brea Narvaes from Isla Bonita Elementary School, and Vivean Bradley and Deborah Ramirez from New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School. Contestants were tested on topics including coral reefs, mangroves, protected species, climate change, marine reserves, and fisheries regulations, such as the lobster and conch seasons.

Following three challenging rounds and two tie-breakers, Azaliah Ortega of Isla Bonita Elementary claimed first place, winning a laptop, printer, and a $1,000 tuition scholarship. Rocco Fennema of The Island Academy secured second place, receiving a laptop and a $250 cash prize. Ava Guerrero, also from The Island Academy, earned third place and was awarded a laptop and a $150 cash prize. Prizes were officially presented during the Reef Fair on May 15th at Central Park.

All participants received gift bags from Hol Chan Marine Reserve and a $100 cash prize courtesy of Honorable Andre Perez. The event was supported by several local businesses and partners, including Castillo’s Hardware, Tropic Air, E&E Security Services, St. Francis Xavier Credit Union, Bowen & Bowen, Wine de Vine, and Captain Shark’s.

The trivia competition is a cornerstone of Reef Fest, which also features beach games, a community clean-up, preschool storytelling sessions, and online trivia. The week of activities culminates in the Reef Fair, designed to engage the public in fun and educational experiences that highlight the importance of marine conservation.

Hol Chan’s Primary School Trivia Competition not only celebrated the academic achievements of young learners but also highlighted the crucial role education plays in preserving Belize’s marine ecosystems for future generations.