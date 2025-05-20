Communication Training for Families and Teachers held in San Pedro

On Wednesday, May 14th, a children’s communication training workshop was held at San Pedro High School. The workshop was organized through a collaborative effort between Therapy Abroad, students from the University of Houston, Texas, USA, and the San Pedro Town Council. The initiative was part of Therapy Abroad’s Communication Sciences & Disorders program, which aims to provide hands-on clinical experience in speech-language pathology while delivering essential services to underserved communities.

The training focused on equipping parents and caregivers with effective communication strategies through interactive, evidence-based approaches. These included group and individual therapy sessions and dynamic assessments aimed at finding and addressing speech and language delays, disorders, and learning challenges.

In an interview, Therapy Abroad Director Chad Allen shared, “We have been working in Belize since 2017. We started working as a partner with The Inspiration Center and the Ministry of Education. We have expanded from working in the city to working in Cayo. We have also done work in Belmopan, Dangriga, and Punta Gorda. What we do is we facilitate partnerships with the ministry here and with local councils and with universities in the US to bring therapists, primarily speech, occupational, and physical therapists.”

He continued, “What we’re trying to do and what we’ve been facilitating over the years is to, one, provide direct service. So, if there’s children with special needs, speech concerns, something like that—or adults—we’ve worked with HelpAge International and other organizations to provide direct service. We also do trainings like this one you’re at today to educate caregivers, teachers, parents, anybody who wants to come out and learn about what they’re working with at home. Learn some strategies, that kind of thing. And then, we’re actually partnering with some junior colleges now to create a semester program so that students from the US can come down, learn in classrooms with students here in Belize about speech therapy and occupational therapy.”

University of Houston students, under the guidance of certified speech therapists, actively engaged with attendees throughout the various components of the workshop. Topics included audiology, speech-language pathology, and how families can support their children’s development. The training emphasized building language strategies for children with autism, checking hearing health, and enhancing nonverbal communication through tools like picture boards.

The first day focused on families and caregivers, equipping them with practical tools and knowledge to support their children’s speech and language needs. On the second day, May 15th, the workshop shifted its focus to teachers and educators, offering strategies to support students with speech disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum.

The program promotes a more inclusive and supportive educational environment by addressing the diverse needs of children with communication challenges. This initiative also reinforces community ties and enhances San Pedro’s shared commitment to supporting every child’s development and well-being.