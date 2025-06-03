Graduation Season 2025 Kicks Off with The Island Academy Ceremony

Graduation season 2025 is now in full swing, and schools across the island and the country are preparing to celebrate their students’ academic milestones. On May 30, 2023, The Island Academy marked a special occasion with its 2025 graduation ceremony, held at its campus in Mahogany Bay Village. Students, faculty, families, and friends gathered to honor the achievements of this year’s graduating class of 13 students: Robert Gabourel, Sianna Manuel, Clarisse Polack, Dylan Guerrero, John Fuson, Alyssa Gabourel, Jad Obied, Sophia Castaneda, Eliza Card, Christopher Paz, Ava Guerrero, Hourieh Harmouche, and Zander Rodas.

Founded in 1995 by Lady Dixie Bowen and the late Sir Barry Bowen, The Island Academy has grown from a small primary school established to address local overcrowding into a respected private, nonprofit institution recognized for academic excellence and holistic education. This year’s ceremony was particularly meaningful, as the school recently expanded to include a first form high school division, offering a new pathway for secondary education on the island.

At 10AM, graduates made their entrance, accompanied by students from various grade levels and their teachers. Founder Lady Dixie Bowen and Principal Wilema Gonzalez welcomed parents and guests. They addressed recent challenges the school has overcome, its growing resilience, and the addition of new teaching staff. Principal Gonzalez shared the theme for this year’s ceremony, stating, “I chose the theme Tempus Fugit, a Latin term which means ‘time flies.’”

The program continued with an award presentation recognizing the top students in each grade. Awards were presented in various categories, including outstanding reading, creative writing, mathematics, science, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (S.T.E.M.), and citizenship. Honorees were invited to the podium to receive their certificates from teachers, while proud parents captured the moment.

Graduates then took turns delivering brief speeches, blending humor and heartfelt reflections. Each student expressed their gratitude to Island Academy, their teachers, and their peers, reminiscing about favorite memories and expressing excitement for the next chapter in high school.

Before receiving their diplomas, the graduates performed a song that earned enthusiastic applause from the audience. Following the performance, Principal Gonzalez and Lady Bowen presented graduation certificates to the class.

As part of Island Academy tradition, the school’s highest honor, formerly the Principal’s Cup and now named the Sir Barry Bowen Cup, was awarded. This prestigious recognition honors a student who embodies strong values, a humanitarian spirit, and a dedication to education and citizenship. This year, the cup was awarded to Jad Obied, presented by Lady Bowen and Principal Gonzalez.

To close the ceremony, Lady Bowen thanked attendees for their continued support. Principal Gonzalez invited guests to view an on-site student art gallery and encouraged interested students to enroll in the new first-form high school program.